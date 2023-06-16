SA youth still plaqued by many social issues





Africa is joined by National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) executive chairperson Asanda Luwaca to talk about the social issues that plague the youth in South Africa.

The theme for Youth Day this year is "accelerating collaborations and opportunities to improve the lives of the youth" but how are we going to do this?

Luwaca says NYDA has organised an opportunities expo for the youth of the Free State over the next two days to help them choose careers and connect with the right people to help them grow their current business.

"We have partnered with government and the private sector and we want young people to say they've walked away with something and provide them with tangible opportunities," says Luwaca.

Many of the problems our youth face today are related to systemic issues like poor education, joblessness and crime, but what can we do to address this? Africa asks.

As an agency we seek to provide young people with opportunities that will resolve those particular challenges related to education, unemployment and crime. National Youth Development Agency executive chairperson, Asanda Luwaca

"When we engage with young people about these issues we also want them to come up with possible solutions, so that when we lobby and engage government about policy making, we do so from an informed view," says Luwaca.

Luwaca says it's important to encourage the youth to be part of the solution and not the problem.