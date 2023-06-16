Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
If there's someone who knows all about passion and perseverance, it's South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada.
The 28 year old fast bowler, known as 'KG', is taking his years of experience as a sportsman, to empower young people with essential life skills.
It's an online video series called 'The Elements', created by actor and director Cameron Scott and features Rabada in season one.
Rabada and Scott, who are school friends, had the idea of a youth start-up as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
The series was conceptualized when Bella Vista S.H.A.R.E, an initiative of the Bellavista School, approached them with the idea of an edu-series project aimed at youth.
When you watch something, you're learning something from it. When the global pandemic hit in 2020, the biggest group it really affected was children. So when we were approached by Bella Vista S.H.A.R.E, we jumped at the opportunity. And we want to continue to make these elements of life skills to be taught to young people.Cameron Scott, ‘The Elements’ creator
Season one is all about using a lead to tell a life story using grit. Bella Vista came up with a curriculum that cross-references the two angles, which makes it educating and entertaining.Kagiso Rabada, cricketer
Giving back is one element, especially in education. It's also about innovation. This is just tackling one of our visions. We don't want this to be the last season and we want to create more.Kagiso Rabada, cricketer
The course is available on the Bella Vista digital platform, which hosts a range of educational resources for teachers.
Private schools and institutions can sign up for a yearly licence for use.
It's hoped this pricing model will allow the material to reach quintile one and two schools.
To find out more, visit bellavista.org.za
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
Source : https://bellavista.org.za/grit-elements-course/
