Meet the unlikely winemaker from Pietermaritzburg

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on b... 16 June 2023 10:26 AM
Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges... 16 June 2023 9:22 AM
Why SA youth must vote in 2024 John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take par... 16 June 2023 8:43 AM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
View all Politics
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer. 16 June 2023 11:11 AM
SA youth still plaqued by many social issues It's been 47 years since the fateful Soweto Uprisings in 1976, but South Africa's youth are still faced with social challenges. 16 June 2023 10:56 AM
[LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding Loadshedding is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, so many South Africans are finding ways to work around it. 15 June 2023 5:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Meet the unlikely winemaker from Pietermaritzburg

16 June 2023 11:28 AM
by Tasneem Adams

John Maytham speaks to Nongcebo Langa, a young winemaker at Delheim in Stellenbosch and who hails from Pietermaritzburg.
Young Stellenbosch winemaker Nongcebo Langa. Photo courtesy: Delheim
Young Stellenbosch winemaker Nongcebo Langa. Photo courtesy: Delheim

Nongcebo “Noni” Langa has steadily climbed the ranks at Delheim Estate over the years, and was the assistant winemaker when Roelof Lotriet was promoted to cellar master earlier this year.

I come from a family that doesn't drink alcohol so I had no exposure to alcohol I received a bursary from the department of agriculture and attended a seminar with professionals from agri-sciences and I found wine-making interesting. Learning about it and trying out wines happened while studying. But my love for it really grew through travelling.

Nongcebo Langa, winemaker

But far from the glamour of gorgeous vineyards and shiny wine glasses is the stress of being a winemaker.

During the harvesting period, winemakers are under immense pressure to produce exceptional quality wines under difficult circumstances.

We have to make sure that the grapes come in at the right ripeness level. It's a lot of stress and we become zombies. Our adrenalin is so high and we just ride on that. We are busy but there's a lot of excitement.

Nongcebo Langa, winemaker

Langa has worked during the harvest seasons in United States and Germany, where she's experienced different wine cultures.

Earlier this year, she was part of a unique collaboration to produce a Riesling wine with a German family winery.

The project was a relationship between the Sperling family from Delheim and the Hammels who have been making wine in Kirchbaum since 1723.

It's been a fun project. We made the Riesling on this side and I went to Germany to make the Chardonnay there. So it was a nice collaboration between the two families and the two estates.

Nongcebo Langa, winemaker

The number of successful women in winemaking continues to rise and black women are breaking barriers in the industry.

Women are able to taste and discern flavours a lot better. I see university classes becoming majority female. In ten years time, there will be a lot more female winemakers. It makes sense for women to make products that other women enjoy. It's exciting times...

Nongcebo Langa, winemaker

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet the unlikely winemaker from Pietermaritzburg




16 June 2023 11:28 AM
by Tasneem Adams

Trending

I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

Politics

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'We simply can't afford to relocate': IFP on Malema's Parly relocation bill

16 June 2023 3:17 PM

KZN police say suspect killed in shoot-out linked to Mariannhill mass shooting

16 June 2023 2:55 PM

Hawks being systematic in probing Mkhwebane's bribery claims - Lebeya

16 June 2023 2:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA