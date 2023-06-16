Meet the unlikely winemaker from Pietermaritzburg





Young Stellenbosch winemaker Nongcebo Langa. Photo courtesy: Delheim

Nongcebo “Noni” Langa has steadily climbed the ranks at Delheim Estate over the years, and was the assistant winemaker when Roelof Lotriet was promoted to cellar master earlier this year.

I come from a family that doesn't drink alcohol so I had no exposure to alcohol I received a bursary from the department of agriculture and attended a seminar with professionals from agri-sciences and I found wine-making interesting. Learning about it and trying out wines happened while studying. But my love for it really grew through travelling. Nongcebo Langa, winemaker

But far from the glamour of gorgeous vineyards and shiny wine glasses is the stress of being a winemaker.

During the harvesting period, winemakers are under immense pressure to produce exceptional quality wines under difficult circumstances.

We have to make sure that the grapes come in at the right ripeness level. It's a lot of stress and we become zombies. Our adrenalin is so high and we just ride on that. We are busy but there's a lot of excitement. Nongcebo Langa, winemaker

Langa has worked during the harvest seasons in United States and Germany, where she's experienced different wine cultures.

Earlier this year, she was part of a unique collaboration to produce a Riesling wine with a German family winery.

The project was a relationship between the Sperling family from Delheim and the Hammels who have been making wine in Kirchbaum since 1723.

It's been a fun project. We made the Riesling on this side and I went to Germany to make the Chardonnay there. So it was a nice collaboration between the two families and the two estates. Nongcebo Langa, winemaker

The number of successful women in winemaking continues to rise and black women are breaking barriers in the industry.

Women are able to taste and discern flavours a lot better. I see university classes becoming majority female. In ten years time, there will be a lot more female winemakers. It makes sense for women to make products that other women enjoy. It's exciting times... Nongcebo Langa, winemaker

Scroll up for the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet the unlikely winemaker from Pietermaritzburg