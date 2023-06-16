Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s





We are engaging young people who were born in the 2000s with perspectives and insights on the current state of South Africa.

It has become apparent that change is needed in SA and even though old ways of thinking and institutional knowledge still helps, we need to make sure that there's diversity in our leadership structures... Clement Manyathela, Radio 702 host for The Clement Manyathela Show

Zulaikha says what concerns her the most is the high unemployment rate and the disconnect young people have from the rest of society.

"We're disconnected from politics and from spaces of employment and we're not linking this disconnect to any of the societal issues young people are faced with," she says.

The unemployment crises is so closely tied to our crises within education with many young people not having access to study after matric. Anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel

Zulaikha says the problem doesn't start in higher education but in basic education, where "78 percent of Grade 4 learners can't read to remember."

"Because of our high illiteracy rate we're set back 10 years behind the rest of the world, and that contributes to the disconnect that young people have from the rest of society and all of the other issues young people face," she says.

Clement asks: "We want young people to talk and speak out against corrupt political systems but when they do, we - the older generation - say, well we know better. What was your experience speaking out against the establishment?"

Zulaikha responds: "When I was speaking out against white supremacy they responded with death threats and victimisation and caste me in a bad light to try and isolate me from the rest of society... but what made me not give up was that I knew I was not speaking in vain."

Zulaikha believes a lot more can be done to teach young people about how they can play an active role in developing our country.