Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Amnesty Intl: SA youth need better opportunities to contribute to economy Amnesty International South Africa said that despite the uprising in 1976, the youth in the country continues to deal with an uneq... 16 June 2023 1:19 PM
A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23 Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She... 16 June 2023 12:23 PM
African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on b... 16 June 2023 10:26 AM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
View all Politics
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer. 16 June 2023 11:11 AM
SA youth still plaqued by many social issues It's been 47 years since the fateful Soweto Uprisings in 1976, but South Africa's youth are still faced with social challenges. 16 June 2023 10:56 AM
[LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding Loadshedding is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, so many South Africans are finding ways to work around it. 15 June 2023 5:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
News
fiber_manual_record
South Africa
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s

16 June 2023 1:04 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
Youth Day

Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel.

We are engaging young people who were born in the 2000s with perspectives and insights on the current state of South Africa.

It has become apparent that change is needed in SA and even though old ways of thinking and institutional knowledge still helps, we need to make sure that there's diversity in our leadership structures...

Clement Manyathela, Radio 702 host for The Clement Manyathela Show

Zulaikha says what concerns her the most is the high unemployment rate and the disconnect young people have from the rest of society.

"We're disconnected from politics and from spaces of employment and we're not linking this disconnect to any of the societal issues young people are faced with," she says.

The unemployment crises is so closely tied to our crises within education with many young people not having access to study after matric.

Anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel

Zulaikha says the problem doesn't start in higher education but in basic education, where "78 percent of Grade 4 learners can't read to remember."

"Because of our high illiteracy rate we're set back 10 years behind the rest of the world, and that contributes to the disconnect that young people have from the rest of society and all of the other issues young people face," she says.

Clement asks: "We want young people to talk and speak out against corrupt political systems but when they do, we - the older generation - say, well we know better. What was your experience speaking out against the establishment?"

Zulaikha responds: "When I was speaking out against white supremacy they responded with death threats and victimisation and caste me in a bad light to try and isolate me from the rest of society... but what made me not give up was that I knew I was not speaking in vain."

Zulaikha believes a lot more can be done to teach young people about how they can play an active role in developing our country.




16 June 2023 1:04 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
Youth Day

More from News

Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition

22 May 2023 2:20 PM

The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best

6 February 2023 2:49 PM

It has been almost a year since we lost music icon and Cotton Fest founder Rikhado Makhado, but young creatives say he has multiplied through them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from South Africa

The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

4 November 2022 2:39 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over 3000 South Africans reach out to SADAG daily, says Operations Director

26 October 2022 1:27 PM

Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration

25 October 2022 8:01 AM

Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Dis-Chem Foundation partners with Primedia to aid disaster-hit Jagersfontein

30 September 2022 8:54 AM

Following the devastating floods that swept Jagersfontein, Dis-Chem Foundation has pledged R100k to help rebuild.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws

9 June 2023 3:44 PM

Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa

8 June 2023 11:45 AM

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024

The Benefits of Positive Play

6 June 2023 5:45 PM

SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids make Britain’s Got Talent history – here’s the reality of ‘orphanages’ around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers

5 June 2023 8:23 AM

More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lagos, Nigeria (Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/126887487@N04/)

'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'

2 June 2023 11:45 AM

Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Associate Professor in Marketing at Keele University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons (user: Nuno Coimbra)

'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit

31 May 2023 12:31 PM

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill

30 May 2023 12:49 PM

Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Exploring Africa's growth potential

26 May 2023 12:35 PM

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Artsy Solomon from Pixabay.

60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded

25 May 2023 12:06 PM

UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

Politics

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cape Winelands residents urged to stay home as crews repair flood damage

16 June 2023 7:55 PM

'The ANC has betrayed the youth of 1976' - DA's Steenhuisen

16 June 2023 7:43 PM

Kweziphambili kulelisonto: Amabhomu kamkhwebane, ibhantshi lagcwal' umoya kuAce

16 June 2023 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA