Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s
We are engaging young people who were born in the 2000s with perspectives and insights on the current state of South Africa.
It has become apparent that change is needed in SA and even though old ways of thinking and institutional knowledge still helps, we need to make sure that there's diversity in our leadership structures...Clement Manyathela, Radio 702 host for The Clement Manyathela Show
Zulaikha says what concerns her the most is the high unemployment rate and the disconnect young people have from the rest of society.
"We're disconnected from politics and from spaces of employment and we're not linking this disconnect to any of the societal issues young people are faced with," she says.
The unemployment crises is so closely tied to our crises within education with many young people not having access to study after matric.Anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel
Zulaikha says the problem doesn't start in higher education but in basic education, where "78 percent of Grade 4 learners can't read to remember."
"Because of our high illiteracy rate we're set back 10 years behind the rest of the world, and that contributes to the disconnect that young people have from the rest of society and all of the other issues young people face," she says.
Clement asks: "We want young people to talk and speak out against corrupt political systems but when they do, we - the older generation - say, well we know better. What was your experience speaking out against the establishment?"
Zulaikha responds: "When I was speaking out against white supremacy they responded with death threats and victimisation and caste me in a bad light to try and isolate me from the rest of society... but what made me not give up was that I knew I was not speaking in vain."
Zulaikha believes a lot more can be done to teach young people about how they can play an active role in developing our country.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ammentorp/ammentorp1806/ammentorp180600666/103720266-young-woman-standing-outdoors-with-group-of-protesters-at-back-woman-with-word-warrior-written-on-he.jpg
More from News
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition
The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.Read More
More from South Africa
The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa
Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.Read More
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy
Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.Read More
Over 3000 South Africans reach out to SADAG daily, says Operations Director
Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.Read More
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration
Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa FestivalRead More
More from Africa
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws
Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.Read More
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa
By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.Read More
The Benefits of Positive Play
SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers
More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.Read More
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'
Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Associate Professor in Marketing at Keele University.Read More
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit
Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million).Read More
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill
Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers.Read More
Exploring Africa's growth potential
Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.Read More