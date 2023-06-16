The Midday Report Express: Why was SA Presidential security blocked in Poland?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
BLSA's Mavuso criticises passing of NHI Bill, says it is unworkable
[LISTEN] Private practitioners highly sceptical about NHI Bill
Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric
Politics
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
Business
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Lifestyle
French Riviera Open: SA's Montjane and Japan's Kamiji clinch doubles win
SA's Montjane makes it to the French Riviera Open doubles finals
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Sport
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
Entertainment
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z's
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa
Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Opinion
The Midday Report Express: Why was SA Presidential security blocked in Poland?

16 June 2023 12:27 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Youth Day
Cape Town floods
Poland
President Cyril Ramaphosa

All the news you need to know.

Leading the way on The Midday Report today is the blockade of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security personnel at an airport in Poland.

Polish authorities have threatened to confiscate the weapons and equipment on board an SAA charter flight carrying the President's security team during his visits to Ukraine and Russia on the African peace mission. The delay means the security team will not rendevous with the President in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Polish authorities are citing improper permits and documentation for the hold-up.

Vincent Mokoena, the president's spokesperson, has confirmed that the president has arrived in Kyiv safely by train, along with other heads of state who are part of the African leaders' peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.

Sitting in for Mandy Wiener, Jane Dutton speaks to Lindsay Dentlinger of the EWN newsroom, who is also on the flight with the security team.

Right now an impasse as to what will happen here this evening and whether this aircraft will have to turn around back to South Africa with all the personnel and the weaponry on board.

Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Reporter.

It's unfortunate, but I don't think it's the fault of the Polish. By and large, I think you'll find that it was indeed our fault after the investigations. We were ill-prepared.

Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow and Director Afrasid

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Update on the Western Cape Floods. Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert.
  • Deputy President Mashatile is currently leading the National Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfonetin.
  • Gauteng government warns residents to not fall prey to scams as they launch 8000 new jobs on Youth Day.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Why was SA Presidential security blocked in Poland?




