Nasi Spani: Hundreds queue to apply for government jobs in Gauteng
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of job seekers have shown up at job application sites across the province as the Nasi Spani project kicks off on Friday.
The Gauteng government has set up sites to help the public apply for at least 8,000 job vacancies across different government departments.
Videos and pictures circulating on social media show long queues at the different sites- with officials from local government overseeing the applications.
While others spend their Youth Day at soccer tournaments and marches- hundreds of jobseekers have been standing in line at the different pop-up sites-- to receive help with their job applications.
The Gauteng government has set up 32 provincial sites equipped with free Wi-Fi and computers.
This has not been a smooth process for those using their own devices to apply from home as many people have been experiencing glitches with the official website.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured applicants that these glitches have been resolved.
He added that the applications are open until the 14th of July which gives them enough time to apply.
We said we will pump this economy of our province to create massive opportunities for our people and not handouts. Thank you so much for the amazing support. Our teams are hard at work to push the Q’s! No speeches today but opportunities. A better Gauteng is rising! pic.twitter.com/SYRzPEUcoI' Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 16, 2023
#Nasiispani | Nasrec we are here and we are ready!!!! Come through bring your CV and signed Z83 to apply for the jobs you qualify for. #GautengJobs #GrowingGautengTogether #YouthDay pic.twitter.com/yavbrHpJfX' Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) June 16, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Nasi Spani: Hundreds queue to apply for government jobs in Gauteng
