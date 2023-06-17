Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia Zelensky welcomed the delegation of African heads of state and government representing the African leaders peace mission to Ukrain... 17 June 2023 10:13 AM
Nasi Spani: Hundreds queue to apply for government jobs in Gauteng The Gauteng government has set up sites to help the public apply for at least 8,000 job vacancies across different government depa... 16 June 2023 6:06 PM
Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain Upon arrival on Thursday afternoon, Polish authorities refused for the group to leave the aircraft, disputing the paperwork they p... 16 June 2023 5:09 PM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
View all Politics
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
View all Business
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important Research shows that children who grow up without a father are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression. 17 June 2023 11:29 AM
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer. 16 June 2023 11:11 AM
SA youth still plaqued by many social issues It's been 47 years since the fateful Soweto Uprisings in 1976, but South Africa's youth are still faced with social challenges. 16 June 2023 10:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia

17 June 2023 10:13 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
President Vladimir Putin
President Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia and Ukraine war

Zelensky welcomed the delegation of African heads of state and government representing the African leaders peace mission to Ukraine and Russia on Friday.

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation of African leaders are expected to hold talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

This after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out talks with Russia as he met with members of the delegation, urging them to call out Moscow as the aggressor.

Zelensky welcomed the delegation to Ukraine on Friday.

READ: Ramaphosa: African talks first steps to peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

The peace mission is being led by Ramaphosa and seven other African countries.

They arrived in Kyiv on a mission to broker peace, first visiting the nearby town of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of massacring civilians.

Speaking to reporters, Zelensky stood by his country’s own peace initiative, which involves a complete Russian withdrawal, but invited the African leaders to take part in an international peace summit that is being drawn up.

"Should you have a diplomatic isolation so that the whole world understands that Russia's president is a terrorist and all those surrounding him are terrorist as well, I believe showing this could become a very serious leverage and it might have an impact on his society. This is what we have to do to have an influence on his society so that they can understand they are isolated because of president Putin's decision to have an aggression," said Zelensky.

Zelensky seemingly failed to understand what could be gained from the leaders meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"Frankly speaking...this is a choice made by every person and every leader and we have to respect the choices and independence of every country, but I believe the countries' good words toward the president of the Russian federation, this won't stop his aggression," said Zelensky.

READ: Ramaphosa lands in Warsaw, setting the African peace mission in motion

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa, while speaking to reporters in Kyiv, dodged a question about whether Putin would be arrested if he attends the Brics bloc summit in August.

Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

"I have said in South Africa and elsewhere that in the end I am the one who will make the announcement about how this Brics summit is going to be held...and of course we are going to be listening as I said to president Putin as well. We are going to put forward the various key elements that I articulated to him and have a discussion with him," said Ramaphosa.

READ: Ramaphosa says government is still mulling over Putin's visit to SA

South Africa has been under increasing scrutiny over it's non-aligned stance in the war, while Pretoria has also been accused of supplying weapons and ammunition to Moscow.

Government has since denied the claims.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia




17 June 2023 10:13 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
President Vladimir Putin
President Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia and Ukraine war

More from Local

The Gauteng government has set up sites to help the public apply for at least 8,000 job vacancies across different government departments. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter.

Nasi Spani: Hundreds queue to apply for government jobs in Gauteng

16 June 2023 6:06 PM

The Gauteng government has set up sites to help the public apply for at least 8,000 job vacancies across different government departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twenty-six hours after arriving in Warsaw, Poland, a contingent of almost 100 of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security personnel and a dozen South African journalists were finally allowed to disembark. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain

16 June 2023 5:09 PM

Upon arrival on Thursday afternoon, Polish authorities refused for the group to leave the aircraft, disputing the paperwork they provided for weapons on board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has led Youth Day commemorations at the Hector Pieterson Museum in Soweto on Friday 16 June 2023. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.

Gwamanda vows to 'level that playing field' for Joburg communities

16 June 2023 4:56 PM

Speaking at the Youth Day commemorations at the Hector Pieterson Museum in Soweto on Friday afternoon, Joburg Mayor Kableo Gwamanda said the youth of 1976 would serve as a reminder for him to put the lives of residents first.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Freeimages.com

N1 in Midrand to be partially closed for power line installations – Sanral

16 June 2023 2:59 PM

Motorists are urged to plan ahead to accommodate the closure in the area due to the power line installations during the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Unemployed builders, tilers and plumbers hold signs seeking jobs on the side of the road in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP

Amnesty Intl: SA youth need better opportunities to contribute to economy

16 June 2023 1:19 PM

Amnesty International South Africa said that despite the uprising in 1976, the youth in the country continues to deal with an unequal education system that denies them better employment opportunities,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Musawenkosi Saurombe Photo: University of Johannesburg

A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23

16 June 2023 12:23 PM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She earned her PhD at the age of 23, making her the youngest woman in Africa to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polish authorities (right) guard a chartered SAA flight (left) at the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland on 16 June 2023. The contingent of 100 specialised security personnel and journalists are not being allowed off the plane over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day

16 June 2023 10:26 AM

Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Element's series featuring Kagiso Rabada. Photo: Bellavista.org.za

Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series

16 June 2023 10:11 AM

John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Element's series featuring Kagiso Rabada. Photo: Bellavista.org.za

Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series

16 June 2023 9:22 AM

John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.  

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents queue to cast their votes in the local government elections in Thembalethu, George on 1 November 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Why SA youth must vote in 2024

16 June 2023 8:43 AM

John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take part in elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia

Local

Gwamanda vows to 'level that playing field' for Joburg communities

Local

[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Powerball results: Friday, 16 June 2023

17 June 2023 2:42 PM

GoTG urge South Africans to donate to assist 'suffering' floods victims

17 June 2023 2:26 PM

Malema calls on EFF party officials in local govt to prioritise job creation

17 June 2023 1:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA