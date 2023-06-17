Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia
Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation of African leaders are expected to hold talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
This after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out talks with Russia as he met with members of the delegation, urging them to call out Moscow as the aggressor.
Zelensky welcomed the delegation to Ukraine on Friday.
The peace mission is being led by Ramaphosa and seven other African countries.
They arrived in Kyiv on a mission to broker peace, first visiting the nearby town of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of massacring civilians.
Speaking to reporters, Zelensky stood by his country’s own peace initiative, which involves a complete Russian withdrawal, but invited the African leaders to take part in an international peace summit that is being drawn up.
"Should you have a diplomatic isolation so that the whole world understands that Russia's president is a terrorist and all those surrounding him are terrorist as well, I believe showing this could become a very serious leverage and it might have an impact on his society. This is what we have to do to have an influence on his society so that they can understand they are isolated because of president Putin's decision to have an aggression," said Zelensky.
Zelensky seemingly failed to understand what could be gained from the leaders meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin.
"Frankly speaking...this is a choice made by every person and every leader and we have to respect the choices and independence of every country, but I believe the countries' good words toward the president of the Russian federation, this won't stop his aggression," said Zelensky.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa, while speaking to reporters in Kyiv, dodged a question about whether Putin would be arrested if he attends the Brics bloc summit in August.
Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.
"I have said in South Africa and elsewhere that in the end I am the one who will make the announcement about how this Brics summit is going to be held...and of course we are going to be listening as I said to president Putin as well. We are going to put forward the various key elements that I articulated to him and have a discussion with him," said Ramaphosa.
South Africa has been under increasing scrutiny over it's non-aligned stance in the war, while Pretoria has also been accused of supplying weapons and ammunition to Moscow.
Government has since denied the claims.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia
