Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia Zelensky welcomed the delegation of African heads of state and government representing the African leaders peace mission to Ukrain... 17 June 2023 10:13 AM
Nasi Spani: Hundreds queue to apply for government jobs in Gauteng The Gauteng government has set up sites to help the public apply for at least 8,000 job vacancies across different government depa... 16 June 2023 6:06 PM
Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain Upon arrival on Thursday afternoon, Polish authorities refused for the group to leave the aircraft, disputing the paperwork they p... 16 June 2023 5:09 PM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
View all Politics
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
View all Business
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important Research shows that children who grow up without a father are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression. 17 June 2023 11:29 AM
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer. 16 June 2023 11:11 AM
SA youth still plaqued by many social issues It's been 47 years since the fateful Soweto Uprisings in 1976, but South Africa's youth are still faced with social challenges. 16 June 2023 10:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health

17 June 2023 10:24 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Diabetes
World Health Organisation WHO
Artificial sweeteners
non-sugar sweeteners

The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.

Jane Dutton was in conversation with resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

On 15 May 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.

The WHO recommended that these sweeteners not be used to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases.

This news came as a surprise to many, even those in the medical sector, who had thought for years that this was the best alternative to using sugar.

The WHO is of the opinion that in the long term, these non-sugar sweeteners can be detrimental to our health.

Studies that were done before were showing some minor benefits in terms of the reduction of weight and also a reduction of these other non-communicable diseases.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

There is overwhelming evidence that there is no benefit. If anything, people are putting themselves at risk of type 2 diabetes, or other non-communicable diseases. So, henceforth, people should stop using these sweeteners.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

We are now having to re-look at what we have been advising our patients when it comes to sweeteners. For a number of decades, we've been telling them that sweeteners are actually the healthier option than using sugar.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




17 June 2023 10:24 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Diabetes
World Health Organisation WHO
Artificial sweeteners
non-sugar sweeteners

More from Health & Fitness

How do loud sounds impact your health over time?

Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger

14 June 2023 12:26 PM

The effects go much further than just auditory-related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF by sevendeman

[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'

14 June 2023 10:25 AM

Dr Boudine Lohlun shares her expertise about hair loss in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab of PRIME Energy drinks from Prime website

Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing

12 June 2023 11:16 AM

A study has found that taurine, which is found in PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster and other drinks, could 'help us live longer and healthier lives.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy drink cans

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

10 June 2023 11:04 AM

These drinks have become popular due to their promise to boost energy levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner

7 June 2023 1:45 PM

Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms

7 June 2023 10:11 AM

As part of Men’s Health Month this June, Dr Elmo Pretorius talks about identifying diabetes symptoms in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?

26 May 2023 12:05 PM

There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia

Local

Gwamanda vows to 'level that playing field' for Joburg communities

Local

[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Powerball results: Friday, 16 June 2023

17 June 2023 2:42 PM

GoTG urge South Africans to donate to assist 'suffering' floods victims

17 June 2023 2:26 PM

Malema calls on EFF party officials in local govt to prioritise job creation

17 June 2023 1:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA