Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health
Jane Dutton was in conversation with resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
On 15 May 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.
The WHO recommended that these sweeteners not be used to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases.
This news came as a surprise to many, even those in the medical sector, who had thought for years that this was the best alternative to using sugar.
The WHO is of the opinion that in the long term, these non-sugar sweeteners can be detrimental to our health.
Studies that were done before were showing some minor benefits in terms of the reduction of weight and also a reduction of these other non-communicable diseases.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
There is overwhelming evidence that there is no benefit. If anything, people are putting themselves at risk of type 2 diabetes, or other non-communicable diseases. So, henceforth, people should stop using these sweeteners.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
We are now having to re-look at what we have been advising our patients when it comes to sweeteners. For a number of decades, we've been telling them that sweeteners are actually the healthier option than using sugar.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tea-set-cup-pot-saucer-spoon-5690830/
More from Health & Fitness
Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger
The effects go much further than just auditory-related issues.Read More
[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'
Dr Boudine Lohlun shares her expertise about hair loss in men.Read More
Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing
A study has found that taurine, which is found in PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster and other drinks, could 'help us live longer and healthier lives.'Read More
All you need to know about food safety
An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.Read More
Should kids be drinking energy drinks?
These drinks have become popular due to their promise to boost energy levels.Read More
Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner
Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.Read More
1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms
As part of Men’s Health Month this June, Dr Elmo Pretorius talks about identifying diabetes symptoms in men.Read More
What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?
There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.Read More
5 simple tips to prevent cholera
Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.Read More