This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Here's how you can become a Cape Wine Master

17 June 2023 12:58 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
cape wine academy
Cape Wine Master

This is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the South African wine industry.

Jane Dutton spoke to Cape Wine Master and principal of the Cape Wine Academy, Heidi Duminy.

© anaumenko/123rf.com
© anaumenko/123rf.com

The title of Cape Wine Master is said to be the ultimate academic qualification in the South African wine industry.

Duminy says it is one of the most sought-after qualifications in wine appreciation and expertise.

The Institute of Cape Wine Masters turns 40 this year and has over 100 candidates who have qualified to become Cape Wine Masters.

So, once you acquire this prestigious title, what's next?

Here's a list of some of your duties:

  • promote wine and spirit education in South Africa at all levels
  • promote the growth and responsible use of wine
  • be an ambassador of wine

To find out more, visit the Cape Wine Academy website.

There are different stages of wine education and training that you can go through. The Cape Wine Masters is like getting the ultimate prize.

Heidi Duminy, Cape Wine Master and Cape Wine Academy principal

It's become a really important institute of collective expertise and experience that drives the appreciation of wine, drives wine education, and contributes greatly to the South African wine narrative.

Heidi Duminy, Cape Wine Master and Cape Wine Academy principal

When you get the qualification of Cape Wine Master, it means that you've been through a very rigorous programme. It's a huge challenge, but it is well worth the reward at the end of the day.

Heidi Duminy, Cape Wine Master and Cape Wine Academy principal

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




