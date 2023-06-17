SA's Montjane makes it to the French Riviera Open doubles finals





JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso "KG" Montjane and her doubles partner Yui Kamiji are through to the women’s doubles final at the French Riviera Open.

On Saturday, the pair will face Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen for the title.

Montjane and Kamiji defeated the French pair of Pauline Deroulede and Emmanuelle Morch with 6-0, 6-1 in the semi-finals on Friday.

There's no stopping Montjane and Kamiji! 🙌



Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji are through to the doubles final at the French Riviera Open. They defeated the French pair of Pauline Deroulede and Emmanuelle Morch with an impressive 6-0, 6-1 victory in Friday's semis. pic.twitter.com/JpqzgVapJn ' Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) June 17, 2023

The fourth of the scheduled ITF Super Series events on the 2023 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the French Riviera Open, is one of the biggest wheelchair tournaments outside of the four Grand Slams: Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros and US Open.

Earlier on Saturday SA quad champion Donald Ramphadi and his partner Andy Lapthorne were knocked out of the semi-finals by Sam Schroder and Niels Vink 3-6 6-2 7-10.

Africa's top wheelchair tennis player Montjane and her Japanese doubles partner Kamijin defeated Diede de Groot and Maria Florencia Moreno 6-3, 6-2 in the double's finals at Roland Garros last weekend.

It's end of the road for Donald Ramphadi at the French Riviera Open! Unfortunately, he and his partner Andy Lapthorne couldn't make it to the doubles finals. The formidable duo fought hard but ultimately lost to top seeds, Sam Schroder & Niels Vink 3-6 6-2 7-10#WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/ZqNkskxIWr ' Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) June 17, 2023

