What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?





Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lameez Benjamin, an EFT tapping master trainer.

- EFT tapping is becoming more popular in our stressed-out world for its potential health benefits

- It's described as a mind-body technique that combines traditional Chinese acupressure with modern psychology

- An EFT tapping master trainer explains exactly how the technique works

@ kunpisit/123rf.com

There’s no doubt that the mind and the body are connected which is why therapies like EFT (emotional freedom technique) tapping are said to be so effective.

But can you really "tap" away your worries? asks Sara-Jayne Makwala King.

She invited an expert into studio to tell AND show her how tapping works.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King and EFT tapping master trainer Lameez Benjaminin in the CapeTalk studio

Lameez Benjamin is an EFT tapping practitioner and master trainer.

She is passionate about the technique, which she's integrated into her daily routine and wants to make "everybody excited about".

EFT, or emotional freedom technique - that is exactly what it does. It frees you from unwanted, uncomfortable feelings. Lameez Benjamin, EFT Tapping Master Trainer

Once you tap on the meridian endpoints it sends a calming signal to the brain, and immediately the body can go into a calm and relaxed state. Lameez Benjamin, EFT Tapping Master Trainer

Benjamin came upon the practice on her own personal journey going through trauma, she says.

"I was experiencing a lot of grief and loss where I lost everything and had to start to rebuild my life."

EFT tapping found her in a way the master trainer, as she probably otherwise would never have started it because it seems so simplistic.

You can be very skeptical... wondering how can this 'silly' method help you with financial stress... pain or trauma. Lameez Benjamin, EFT Tapping Master Trainer

I think it's desperation that got me there, that i would try everything that came my way. Once i started with EFT tapping I saw my whole life changed. I started sharing it with friends and when they came back and said it helped them, I thought I should get certified. Lameez Benjamin, EFT Tapping Master Trainer

The technique helped Benjamin with her belief systems about herself - learning about her identity and learning to be comfortable with herself.

Now, she says, "I absolutely adore myself!".

The work was also driven by her great passion to see people happy, Benjamin goes on.

I'm passionate about single women because they lose so much at the end of, say for instance a divorce. Some are very bitter, and instead of working on themselves... and being inspired and inspiring other women, they live a life where if somebody has to tell you "i am happy every day' they'd probably think it's a lie. Lameez Benjamin, EFT Tapping Master Trainer

Yes, you can't be happy every day, but you can be happy in the sense that 'life happens, i get sad, but I'm not unhappy the whole day'. Lameez Benjamin, EFT Tapping Master Trainer

And, yes, EFT tapping can be used in conjunction with other therapies, Benjamin confirms.

For psychologists and counsellors it can serve as an extra tool for integration she says, as the technique is all about releasing.

And while scientists are still trying to figure out exactly why EFT tapping actually works, there is science-based evidence to prove that it is effective she concludes.

Find out more about EFT tapping and Benjamin's work at lameezbenjamin.com.

Scroll up to listen to this fascinating conversation, and keep an eye on Cape Talk's Instagram where the video will also be posted

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?