DA to submit parliamentary questions on cost of 'shambolic' Russia-Ukraine trip
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance on Saturday said it would set out to determine exactly how much South African taxpayers' had to fork out for the African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.
The mission has been beset by logistical challenges.
A South African delegation that was sent over, including dozens of security personnel and journalists, was first detained at the Warsaw Chopin airport for 26 hours because of a dispute over weapons on board their plane.
Later the plane was barred from flying over Hungarian airspace so they could get to Russia.
"President Cyril Ramaphosa must be held accountable for the millions of rands in taxpayer funds wasted on this shambolic and failed PR stunt abroad," said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
"The DA is submitting a series of urgent parliamentary questions to determine the full cost to the people of South Africa of this shambolic political stunt. We will of course be submitting a full set of questions to the presidency itself to obtain a detailed breakdown of the 120-person entourage accompanying the president on this trip as well as what this cost South Africans.
READ:
-
-
Ramaphosa to meet Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia
-
Ramaphosa: African talks first steps to peace deal between Russia and Ukraine
Steenhuisen said they would also be submitting questions to the police minister and writing to the Auditor-General to try and have the money spent on the mission declared fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA to submit parliamentary questions on cost of 'shambolic' Russia-Ukraine trip
More from Local
SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department
The department said it would now double card production from 60 thousand to 120 thousand per week following the repairs, and hoped to clear the backlog by of 350,000 driving licence cards by August this year.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage
Police said the suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline in Vosman in Emalahleni, causing a fuel leak.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
FS woman worried about friend stuck in Cambodia after job scam
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco ) spokesperson Clayson Monyela took to Twitter earlier this week to issue a warning about unsuspecting South Africans being lured overseas with dodgy promises of work.Read More
Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023
On Fathers' Day, Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Terence Mentor, Koketso Sachane and Jonathan Hoffenberg on the challenges facing fathers today.Read More
New Encounters doccie looks at Bredasdorp after Anene Booysen's death
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to film director Julia Jaki about her documentary Dorpie, which airs at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival.Read More
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?
The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.Read More
Numsa secures strike certificate, says the ball is in Gautrain's court
Wage talks deadlocked after a decision to do away with staff cards,which allowed workers to use the Gautrain for free.Read More