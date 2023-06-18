The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Jane Dutton was in conversation with actor and South African Guild of Actors chairperson, Jack Devnarain.
Most companies have Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects.
These initiatives take place outside of the normal business activities of the company and have a strong development approach.
The aim is for society to benefit and is not directly for the purposes of increasing the company’s profit.
Devnarain says one of the country’s big retail banks went to a primary school in rural Mpumalanga and said to the school that they would love to bring them school shoes.
Of course, the kids were overjoyed, the parents were ecstatic and the school was also feeling quite supported because this is a very impoverished area.Jack Devnarain, actor and South African Guild of Actors chairperson
Devnarain adds that there was a catch. The children's parents were required to sign a release form.
He explains that typically if you're going to do a shoot, the people who have commissioned that photo shoot or the production require your permission.
Devnarain says it is basically a transfer of your rights to that producer and the producer is then allowed to use your images wherever.
But in this particular case, the parents in signing that release form, yes, they would be able to get the school shoes, but it transferred to the bank all the rights for the exclusive use of the children's images. That really meant that the bank was effectively buying the children's rights to their own images.Jack Devnarain, actor and South African Guild of Actors chairperson
It's believed that the children's parents who didn't sign the release forms, didn't receive school shoes.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114277247_male-african-hand-signing-financial-contract-concept-black-businessman-put-write-signature-on-legal-.html?vti=nff150h648tn5jcn4n-1-6
More from Lifestyle
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.Read More
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?
The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.Read More
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
Here's how you can become a Cape Wine Master
This is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the South African wine industry.Read More
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important
Research shows that children who grow up without a father are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression.Read More
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop
An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer.Read More
SA youth still plaqued by many social issues
It's been 47 years since the fateful Soweto Uprisings in 1976, but South Africa's youth are still faced with social challenges.Read More