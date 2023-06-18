FS woman worried about friend stuck in Cambodia after job scam
JOHANNESBURG - A Free State woman whose friend is apparently stranded in Cambodia after falling victim to an international job scam, said his mother has been beside herself with worry.
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco ) spokesperson Clayson Monyela took to Twitter earlier this week to issue a warning about unsuspecting South Africans being lured overseas with dodgy promises of work.
This is in response to a post about 29-year-old Zolani Fongo from Theunissen, who apparently went to Thailand last November to take up a job as a data capturer, but wound up being shipped off to Myanmar after his arrival and is now stuck in Cambodia without enough money to get home.
Monyela’s said he referred the case, together with another similar case involving a young woman from Limpopo, to the consular services team.
Fongo's friend, Palesa Moeti, said the saga has taken a toll on his mother.
"They are not taking it very well and his mother even made a lot of debt so he can get places to stay and food while he was still abroad so they couldn't afford to get him a flight ticket."
Moeti said initially Fongo’s loved ones were scared they would never see him again.
They’ve now managed to raise around half of the R30,000 he needs through crowdfunding.
"So I’m feeling much better and his mother is feeling much better too."
Moeti became emotional when asked what her message to her friend was.
"We’ll make sure you come back home safely and we’re still raising funds and we’ll not stop until you come back home and we love you so much and we’re with you."
They’re hoping to have him home by next Tuesday or Wednesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : FS woman worried about friend stuck in Cambodia after job scam
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145431914_upset-asian-business-woman-with-computer-screen-showing-virus-warning-alert-hacking-piracy-and-secur.html?term=scam%2Balert&vti=lmzsly70nefi2yqthb-1-73
