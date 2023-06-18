Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
Jane Dutton was in conversation with Territory Manager Vet Channel WC at Boehringer Ingelheim, Lize Wichmann.
We know there are numerous studies showing that physical touch such as stroking an animal or experiencing a cat's purr increases happiness in humans. It releases endorphins and also has numerous physical health benefits.Lize Wichmann, Territory Manager Vet Channel WC - Boehringer Ingelheim
A recent article by Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies, explored the various ways pets contribute to the overall mental health of young people.
The article highlighted how the emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact on the youth.
Take a look at the list compiled by Boehringer Ingelheim on the value these furry friends add to our lives:
- Companionship
Pets, especially cats and dogs, are excellent companions that provide a unique form of emotional support.
- Stress relief
Pets serve as a natural furry stress reliever, helping to alleviate anxiety.
- Physical activity
In particular, dogs encourage regular physical activity, which not only benefits the animal's well-being but also promotes a healthier lifestyle for their owners.
- Social interactions
Walking a dog or visiting a park with a pet can create opportunities for positive social interactions and increase socialisation.
- Emotional regulation support
Caring for a pet creates a sense of responsibility and empathy, both of which are essential for young people's emotional development.
The human-animal bond is quite close and we know that the role of pets has evolved in our houses from a pure working relationship to more of a partnership.Lize Wichmann, Territory Manager Vet Channel WC - Boehringer Ingelheim
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Lifestyle
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society?Read More
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?
The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.Read More
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
Here's how you can become a Cape Wine Master
This is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the South African wine industry.Read More
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important
Research shows that children who grow up without a father are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression.Read More
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop
An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer.Read More
SA youth still plaqued by many social issues
It's been 47 years since the fateful Soweto Uprisings in 1976, but South Africa's youth are still faced with social challenges.Read More