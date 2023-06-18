Streaming issues? Report here
Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023

18 June 2023 10:48 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Parenting
Fathers Day
Fatherhood

On Fathers' Day, Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Terence Mentor, Koketso Sachane and Jonathan Hoffenberg on the challenges facing fathers today.
Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

Fathers have always been seen as the provider, protector and teacher of the family - the one who reinforces good behaviour in children.

But there's also a stereotype of fathers being incompetent and emotionally disconnected from their children.

A father plays an instrumental role in the healthy development of a child and in the current age, having a father as a source of love and encouragement is more important than ever.

On Father's Day, Sara Jayne Makwala King got the views of three fathers on the challenges of raising children and what they've learnt on their parenting journey.

We parent in the shadow of our parents. If your father was there, or he wasn't, that's always going to be reflected in the way you parent.

Terence Mentor, Influencer and podcaster

When I started to talk to my mom about my dad's father and heard the stories of the mental and physical abuse he and his siblings endured, I realized that my dad saw his sole job was to be a better father than he had. He parented in the shadow of his father. So I realised that I'm another cog in that system and my job is to do a better job than he did.

Terence Mentor, Influencer and podcaster

Media personality Koketso Sachane has gained an interesting perspective on fatherhood through seeing his own father interact with his grandchildren.

What I learned from my father was communication and being able to debate and ask questions. So with my kids, there's that open line of communication. What I realised I didn't have was hearing 'I love you' from my father. It wasn't lacking, but he just never said it. I tell my kids I love them all the time. And the first time I heard my father saying 'I love you' was to my kids.

Terence Mentor, Influencer and podcaster

Sachane believes that black children were socialised differently during apartheid, as their parents had to survive under tough political and economic circumstances.

My father was raised in a particular way. It's only now where my father was able to let go. And being a grandfather has softened him up in a lot of ways.

Koketso Sachane, media personality

Parenting coach Jonathan Hoffenberg said this stems from a complex notion of motherhood.

Children often compartmentalize their father's persona and see them in a completely different way to others.

It's about recognizing the trauma but also telling men the benefits of working through their trauma. For years, we were told that men addressing their trauma is a sign of weakness. Addressing trauma is a sign of healing.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, Parent Centre social worker and parent support manager

Hoffenberg said men and women parent differently, because while men focus on tasks, women focus on process.

He believes women are more socially empowered and have the ability to build a network of support through relationships.

Men are socialised to be task focused. Men have support groups but its the group of guys they run with or the guys at the pub. Men are bad at facing each other, but are good at talking side to side.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, Parent Centre social worker and parent support manager

Globally, there is a rapidly emerging men's movement with an interesting duality - one that rejects feminism and asserts a strong, dominant form of masculinity and the other side, where men recognise a deeper form of gender identity.

It's an exciting time to be working with men. As men get older, what used to be called the mid-life crisis, is the time that men have real conversations. Up to then, the stuff we talk about is kind of superficial. It's all task stuff, it's not the process.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, Parent Centre social worker and parent support manager

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023




