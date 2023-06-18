SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department
JOHANNESBURG - The national transport department on Sunday confirmed the country's sole driving licence card-printing machine has been fixed.
The machine needed urgent maintenance after it was found to be faulty.
READ: SA's only licence card-printing machine breaks down after routine maintenance
The department said it would now double card production from 60 thousand to 120 thousand per week following the repairs.
It has committed to clearing its backlog of 350,000 driving licence cards by August this year.
READ: AfriForum calls for five year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped
The department also gave an assurance that it remained committed to improving current processes, and that it planned on acquiring a new machine.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department
