



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom suspended load shedding until later on Monday afternoon when stage three will then kick in.

The utility said that it was suspending the rolling power cuts as a result of improved generation capacity, following the return of some units to service.

Eskom said the current pattern would continue until further notice.

“Load shedding will continue to be suspended from midnight until 16:00 tomorrow. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until midnight,” interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom suspends power cuts until Monday afternoon when stage 3 kicks in