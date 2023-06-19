Eskom suspends power cuts until Monday afternoon when stage 3 kicks in
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom suspended load shedding until later on Monday afternoon when stage three will then kick in.
The utility said that it was suspending the rolling power cuts as a result of improved generation capacity, following the return of some units to service.
READ MORE:
-
Eskom 'making progress' with lower load shedding stages, says Ramokgopa
-
Eskom's power plant revival likely to ease winter load shedding
Eskom said the current pattern would continue until further notice.
“Load shedding will continue to be suspended from midnight until 16:00 tomorrow. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until midnight,” interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom suspends power cuts until Monday afternoon when stage 3 kicks in
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
