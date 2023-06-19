Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar!
Actress Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego is primarily known for her work in science fiction film franchises.
Saldaña's appeared in the three highest-grossing films of all time (Avatar, Pirates of the Caribbean and Guardians of the Galaxy), a feat not achieved by any other performer.
The Hollywood A-lister is also a wife to long-time husband Marco Perego and a mom to three kids - Cy, Bowie and Zen.
Today, she turns 45 years old so let's celebrate with some fun facts about her:
• Saldaña spent part of her childhood in the Dominican Republic and is fluent in both English and Spanish.
• The star trained as a dancer before making the transition to acting.
• Saldaña said in an interview (2011) that she didn't enjoy filming Pirates of the Caribbean because the project was "too massive" and made her consider leaving the profession.
• The actress loves Chinese food and her favourite order is dim sum.
• Saldaña also loves karaoke and her go-to song is “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin.
• The star's first job was at Burger King where she was fired every Friday and rehired every Saturday because they were short on staff.
• The one thing she has in her purse? Vitamins.
• Her party trick? She can move her eyeballs in different directions.
The actress was last spotted on Instagram doing some celebrating of her own with her kids for Father's Day.
Here's to all-around celebrations!
