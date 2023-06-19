BLSA's Mavuso criticises passing of NHI Bill, says it is unworkable
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso has described the passing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill by Parliament last week as yet another act in a pantomime that government seems intent on performing.
Mavuso said that the bill was unworkable, there was no implementation plan because implementation was impossible and there was no funding plan.
The National Health Insurance Bill has been broadly rejected by a number of opposition parties but government is adamant that this is the way to go in providing universal health care to all.
READ MORE:
• Parliament passes 'revolutionary' NHI Bill, paving way for universal healthcare
• Phaahla: Corruption, maladministration won't stand in way of NHI implementation
BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso said that the lack of an outcry over the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill last week indicated that many people had simply given up caring about it.
She said that the problem was that the NHI Bill had negative consequences, with the private healthcare system shut down and replaced with a government scheme.
Instead, Mavuso said that the key to healthcare was a partnership between the public and private sectors, in which both sides brought their strengths to the table.
She said that this would be the kind of partnership that allowed the country to confront the COVID-19 crisis and was now bearing fruit in dealing with the electricity crisis.
Government has said that private hospitals are running at a low capacity and the bill will make sure these facilities are accessible.
But Mavuso said that NHI was not the way to go in achieving this.
This article first appeared on EWN : BLSA's Mavuso criticises passing of NHI Bill, says it is unworkable
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
More from Local
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.Read More
[LISTEN] Private practitioners highly sceptical about NHI Bill
Parliament recently passed the controversial National Health Insurance Bill.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts until Monday afternoon when stage 3 kicks in
The utility said that due to improved generation, load shedding would be suspended from midnight to 4pm, whereafter stage three would be implemented until midnight until further notice.Read More
SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department
The department said it would now double card production from 60 thousand to 120 thousand per week following the repairs, and hoped to clear the backlog by of 350,000 driving licence cards by August this year.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage
Police said the suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline in Vosman in Emalahleni, causing a fuel leak.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
FS woman worried about friend stuck in Cambodia after job scam
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco ) spokesperson Clayson Monyela took to Twitter earlier this week to issue a warning about unsuspecting South Africans being lured overseas with dodgy promises of work.Read More
Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023
On Fathers' Day, Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Terence Mentor, Koketso Sachane and Jonathan Hoffenberg on the challenges facing fathers today.Read More