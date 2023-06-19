Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
BLSA's Mavuso criticises passing of NHI Bill, says it is unworkable

19 June 2023 7:32 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
BLSA
Busi Mavuso
National Health Insurance bill

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso has described the passing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill by Parliament last week as yet another act in a pantomime that government seems intent on performing.

This article first appeared on EWN : BLSA's Mavuso criticises passing of NHI Bill, says it is unworkable




