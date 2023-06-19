Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'





Bongani Bingwa interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine and Liubov Abravitova, Ambassador of Ukraine in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his two-day visit to Ukraine and Russia with no pledge from either side to end the hostilities.

This visit was part of a 'peace mission' in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Hichilema of Zambia addressed the media at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Friday 16 June 2023. Picture: GCIS.

Ahead of the media address, a SAA flight holding 100 specialised security personnel and journalists were denied entry, over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.

Leitch says that this was purely a case of poor planning.

He adds that, in accordance with the Dangerous Goods Regulations, SAA is well aware of what is and is not permitted on an aircraft and has instead compromised the rules and regulations.

While the mission was 'interesting' and 'diverse', Abravitova says that it was clear from the beginning that peace between Ukraine and Russia could not be achieved.

She adds that the language used by Ramaphosa, such as referring to Russia's invasion as a 'war' was a good step towards acknowledging the conflict in Ukraine.

Clearly just really bad planning on their behalf. Guy Leitch, Managing Editor – SA Flyer Magazine

It looks like once again, due to state pressure, SAA has compromised safety regulations. Guy Leitch, Managing Editor – SA Flyer Magazine

Regulations are regulations. Guy Leitch, Managing Editor – SA Flyer Magazine

Putin doesn't want peace. He wants Ukraine, he wants to eliminate the Ukranian population. Liubov Abravitova, Ambassador of Ukraine in South Africa

