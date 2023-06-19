Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data

19 June 2023 10:10 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
residential property

The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.

Africa Melane speaks with the CEO and shareholder of Sotheby's International Realty in SA, Yael Geffen, about current property trends.

The latest data in South Africa indicates that more people under the age of 25 (Generation Z) are opting to invest their money in property, accounting for 3.75% of the homebuyers' market.

Young adults earning foreign currency and people getting financial assistance from their parents are driving the trend, says Geffen.

Ravenswood in Boksburg, Moreleta Park in Pretoria, Bryanston in Sandton and Olifantsvlei in Johannesburg are just some of their favourite suburbs.

There are two types of Gen Z buyers:

· Those working aboard earning foreign currency purchase property as an investment.

· Those who are actively participating in the local workforce and are looking for a place to live.

[The first] are probably looking at turning a property into an Airbnb so that when they do come to visit, they can use it. It allows them the flexibility to visit home and then leave.

Yael Geffen, CEO and shareholder – Sotheby’s International Realty

The latter is looking for more mixed-use residential units that have easy accessibility – an increase in residential parks popping up across the country is the result, Geffen says.

Another noticeable age group are those between the ages of 26 and 35 who account for 29.5% of homebuyers this year.

It is exciting because a home is a great asset, whether it is an investment property or residential property to live in, and I am glad that they are appreciating and recognising that.

Yael Geffen, CEO and shareholder – Sotheby’s International Realty

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data




