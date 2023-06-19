'They're not scared of people': Resident explains why Alex plagued by rats
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Alexandra said they were overwhelmed by gigantic rats in the area, saying they were biting children, nibbling at their food, and damaging electric cables.
The City of Johannesburg subsequently came up with an initiative that led to over 5,000 rats being disposed of in the township.
Eyewitness News is monitoring the Integrated Rodent Control project, aimed at eradicating the rat infestation that, for years, plagued the north of Johannesburg township.
READ: CoJ initiative helping to eradicate rat infestation in Alexandra
Long-time Alexandra resident, Xolani Mkhize, said that there was a severe shortage of wastebins in the township, exacerbating the infestation problem.
“I can say, us residents, we feed them to be big because we throw rubbish everywhere and even now at daylight they are hiding. If you can come at night, you will see how big they are. They are not scared of people - they come to them straight.”
Mkhize said Alexandra residents were forced to live with rats for years.
“There were white rats, black and white rats, and pink rats. Pink rats were dangerous, they were killing people here, were eating people and kids.”
Another resident told Eyewitness News that glue-based traps were the best for catching smaller rats.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'They're not scared of people': Resident explains why Alex plagued by rats
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
