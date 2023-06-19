[WATCH] Student's desk-bag design for school project changes lives





John Maytham speaks to Farana Boodhram, CEO of MiDesk Global, whose daughter, designed a unique, portable schoolbag with a solar light that turns into a desk.

Boodhram says the idea for a mobile schoolbag doubling as a desk (MiDesk) started because of her daughter's science project for school which she won gold for.

After the idea excelled at the Science EXPO, Boodhram and her daughter did some research and found that there's a need for schoolbags with desks attached to them.

Boodhram says the research shows that "a child's academic performance increases by up to 48% if they have a designated homework station."

That's why the desk-bag dubbed, "MiDesk" is saving lives, academically.

So, how does it work?

MiDesk is a wheelie schoolbag made with recyclable and waterproof material, converting into a desk and a chair with a solar light and USB charging portal - providing a child with a chair and desk to do school work at home and school.

UNESCO also reports that "there are three million kids in South Africa without a desk, 95 million in Africa and four million globally."

Boodhram says, a lack of a desk affects children's literacy levels, handwriting and academic performance.

Boodhram reports that the bag has a 12-year lifespan to help kids throughout their schooling career.

As Maytham says, the bag "looks so funky... I just thought wow, just WOW and it has such a positive impact on kids learning as well."

