[WATCH] Student's desk-bag design for school project changes lives
John Maytham speaks to Farana Boodhram, CEO of MiDesk Global, whose daughter, designed a unique, portable schoolbag with a solar light that turns into a desk.
Listen to the conversation below.
Boodhram says the idea for a mobile schoolbag doubling as a desk (MiDesk) started because of her daughter's science project for school which she won gold for.
After the idea excelled at the Science EXPO, Boodhram and her daughter did some research and found that there's a need for schoolbags with desks attached to them.
Boodhram says the research shows that "a child's academic performance increases by up to 48% if they have a designated homework station."
That's why the desk-bag dubbed, "MiDesk" is saving lives, academically.
So, how does it work?
MiDesk is a wheelie schoolbag made with recyclable and waterproof material, converting into a desk and a chair with a solar light and USB charging portal - providing a child with a chair and desk to do school work at home and school.
UNESCO also reports that "there are three million kids in South Africa without a desk, 95 million in Africa and four million globally."
Boodhram says, a lack of a desk affects children's literacy levels, handwriting and academic performance.
Watch how it operates below.
Boodhram reports that the bag has a 12-year lifespan to help kids throughout their schooling career.
As Maytham says, the bag "looks so funky... I just thought wow, just WOW and it has such a positive impact on kids learning as well."
For more information on this one or on how to become a sponsor, check out MiDesk Global's website.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Student's desk-bag design for school project changes lives
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs0IYcXsVXC/?hl=en
More from Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.Read More
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories
Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.Read More
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.Read More
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.Read More
Eskom aiming to convert two power stations to use natural gas rather than diesel
Eskom has put out a request for a proposal to supply Mossel Bay's Gourikwa and Atlantis' Ankerlig power stations with natural gas instead of diesel.Read More
National campaign calls on government to close food gap with over 300 billboards
David Harrison, CEO of DG Murray Trust calls on retailers, manufacturers and government to cut costs of staple food items by at least 30%.Read More
Three years after assault, pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini still awaits justice
In December 2019, five SANParks rangers broke Dlamini's arm after an altercation.Read More
'We'd prefer not to strike but this has become a deep issue': NUMSA spokesperson
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is deadlocked with the Gautrain management over wage negotiations.Read More
[WATCH] Furious woman accuses her domestic helper of CRACKING plasma TV
"Getting home to a cracked screen! Helpers can be tiring at times."Read More
'They're not scared of people': Resident explains why Alex plagued by rats
Residents complained about being overwhelmed by Alexandra's rat issue, leading to the City of Johannesburg beginning an initiative aimed at eradicating the infestation plaguing the north of Johannesburg township.Read More