40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023

19 June 2023 11:06 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Netball World Cup 2023

John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup.

The excitement is mounting around the world as Cape Town prepares to host the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 (VNWC) for the first time on African soil, in just 40 days.

John Maytham speaks to NWC 2023 Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi about the City's readiness.

Listen to the conversation below.

Every four years, the world's best 16 teams compete for the prize, progressing through several round-robin preliminary stages, then a series of knock-out finals.

This year, for the first time in Netball history, the World Cup takes place in Cape Town at the CTICC from 28 July to 6 August.

The 16 teams taking part are South Africa, Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Wales and Zimbabwe.

Teams are arriving early to acclimatise to African soil and undergo training matches.

Team Singapore's already landed in South Africa while England is set to arrive on 14 July with the other teams flying in soon after.

Masisi says the CTICC is being prepped as the arena for the World Cup matches while over 200 international media houses will broadcast this historic event.

Masisi says, "Everything is on track. We are ready. All we need to do is to ensure that all tickets are sold."

You heard the director, support Cape Town's sporting event of the year and buy tickets over here.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023




