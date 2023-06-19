[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Who is your favorite commentator and what qualities do you look for?

Well, Sky Sports announced the appointment of football commentator Peter Drury.

The voice that never fails with his poetic commentary, Drury will be replacing veteran commentator Martin Tyler.

He will be the Premier League's voice next season and continue to commentate on NBC.

Watch one of Drury's poetic commentaries during the Premier League's return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

