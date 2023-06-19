[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Who is your favorite commentator and what qualities do you look for?
Well, Sky Sports announced the appointment of football commentator Peter Drury.
The voice that never fails with his poetic commentary, Drury will be replacing veteran commentator Martin Tyler.
He will be the Premier League's voice next season and continue to commentate on NBC.
Watch one of Drury's poetic commentaries during the Premier League's return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Sport
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games
Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games!Read More
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023
John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup.Read More
French Riviera Open: SA's Montjane and Japan's Kamiji clinch doubles win
Montjane and Kamiji took down the Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen with a thrilling 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 victory.Read More
SA's Montjane makes it to the French Riviera Open doubles finals
The fourth of the scheduled ITF Super Series events on the 2023 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the French Riviera Open, is one of the biggest wheelchair tournaments outside of the four Grand Slams: Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros and US Open.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement
Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team.Read More
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker
The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his passing over the weekend.Read More
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos
Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Broos wants his players to treat it like a high-pressure encounter.Read More
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS
Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.Read More
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.Read More
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society?Read More