[WATCH] Furious woman accuses her domestic helper of CRACKING plasma TV
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A woman who was left furious after getting home to a cracked plasma TV screen is TRENDING.
Tumi Tala (@tumi_tala) on TikTok believes her domestic helper could have been the culprit.
Some people in the comment section shared stories of how their helpers destroyed their furniture, with some not even apologising.
@tumi_tala #voiceeffects #SAMA28 #ticktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - Tumi Tala
