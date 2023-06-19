'We'd prefer not to strike but this has become a deep issue': NUMSA spokesperson





Africa Melane speaks with Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson at the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

NUMSA is on the verge of striking, as an agreement on wages has not been reached between them and the Gautrain management as part of the Bombela Operating Company.

Hlubi-Majola says that they have requested a meeting with management for 28 June, where they will be balloting their members for a strike.

We hope that they will honour that meeting so that we can try and find one another, and we do not have to resort to strike action. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - NUMSA

She says one of the reasons for the deadlock is that Gautrain management is planning to ban staff cards, which would mean workers have to pay the full fare to use the train to and from work.

According to Hlubi-Majola, if this policy is implemented, then workers would essentially be unable to afford to work at Gautrain.

We believe that this is a bizarre policy that they have implemented. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - NUMSA

Workers cannot afford to use the Gautrain. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - NUMSA

She adds that if management agrees not to implement this policy, and also agrees not to abolish the housing allowance for workers, the strike can be avoided.

A Gautrain coach parked at the Midrand Depot. Picture: EWN

We would prefer not to embark on a strike… but this issue has become a very deep issue for workers. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - NUMSA

We do think we can find one another. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - NUMSA

