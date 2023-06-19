‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything' President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war. 19 June 2023 4:28 PM
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding to... 19 June 2023 3:54 PM
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector? The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security. 19 June 2023 3:20 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa? South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia. 19 June 2023 1:15 PM
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25. 19 June 2023 10:10 AM
The benefits of renting during tough economic times High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home. 18 June 2023 10:57 AM
View all Business
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there' Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery. 19 June 2023 2:22 PM
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough. 19 June 2023 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years. 19 June 2023 11:18 AM
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023 John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup. 19 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker. 19 June 2023 9:09 AM
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar! Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know. 19 June 2023 9:02 AM
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free' Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating... 17 June 2023 2:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours... 17 June 2023 1:09 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories

19 June 2023 11:38 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Shaka Zulu
Shaka Ilembe

The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to MultiChoice General Entertainment CEO, Nomsa Philiso.

The highly anticipated drama series, 'Shaka iLembe', based on the legacy of Shaka Zulu, has finally debuted after seven years in the making.

The 12-part series was brought to life by a phenomenal cast, which includes two of South Africa’s biggest stars, Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi and Lemogang Tsipa as King Shaka Zulu.

They gave it their all, there is not a single person that we cast that did not appreciate being on this production and it’s just been truly humbling.

Nomsa Philiso, General Entertainment CEO – MultiChoice

RELATED: Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years

One of the challenges the team encountered was how to tell the story in their own way because many of the previous stories were told at the height of Shaka’s reign, Philiso says.

The team relied heavily on historians and the royal family to tell the story.

We wanted to tell it [the story] from the perspective of where the man came from and we are going to tell it in our own language, in the way that we believe can be as authentic as possible.

Nomsa Philiso, General Entertainment CEO – MultiChoice

Catch 'Shaka iLembe' on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

Scroll above to listen to the interview.




19 June 2023 11:38 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Shaka Zulu
Shaka Ilembe

More from Lifestyle

Image source: MSCHF Instagram screengrab, @mschf

[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'

19 June 2023 2:28 PM

MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV anchor Derek Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lungs. Photo: Twitter/@carteblanchetv (screenshot)

Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'

19 June 2023 2:22 PM

Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Football commentator Peter Drury. Picture: Supplied/Twitter.

[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports

19 June 2023 11:18 AM

It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Kindel Media

Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler

19 June 2023 10:48 AM

Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data

19 June 2023 10:10 AM

The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food waste.jpg

10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry

18 June 2023 12:26 PM

A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© feverpitched/123rf.com

The benefits of renting during tough economic times

18 June 2023 10:57 AM

High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cat and a dog. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health

18 June 2023 9:33 AM

The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns

18 June 2023 7:56 AM

Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kunpisit/123rf.com

What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?

17 June 2023 4:22 PM

The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Image source: @kourtneykardash Instagram page

[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig

19 June 2023 9:09 AM

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar!

19 June 2023 9:02 AM

Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liam Burger

Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'

17 June 2023 2:09 PM

Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram @brooklynpeltzbeckham

[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250

15 June 2023 12:28 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown

15 June 2023 10:26 AM

Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/J.ébey

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist

15 June 2023 9:42 AM

The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney+, coming to a South African screen near you! © miglagoa/123rf.com

Disney + announces subscription price increase from July

14 June 2023 1:29 PM

Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences

14 June 2023 1:05 PM

Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix has released the original 'Shaka Zulu' film ahead of the release of 'Shaka iLembe' on 18 June on Mzansi Magic. Picture: Netflix

Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years

14 June 2023 11:53 AM

Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

English rock band, The Beatles. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eric Koch for Anefo

The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI

14 June 2023 10:12 AM

This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'They're not scared of people': Resident explains why Alex plagued by rats

Local

[WATCH] Furious woman accuses her domestic helper of CRACKING plasma TV

Local

[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?

Local Business

EWN Highlights

FSCA confirms investigation into Gwamanda's alleged ponzi scheme

19 June 2023 9:12 PM

Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties

19 June 2023 9:02 PM

More relief arrives for flood-stricken WC communities

19 June 2023 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA