‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories





Bongani Bingwa speaks to MultiChoice General Entertainment CEO, Nomsa Philiso.

The highly anticipated drama series, 'Shaka iLembe', based on the legacy of Shaka Zulu, has finally debuted after seven years in the making.

The 12-part series was brought to life by a phenomenal cast, which includes two of South Africa’s biggest stars, Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi and Lemogang Tsipa as King Shaka Zulu.

They gave it their all, there is not a single person that we cast that did not appreciate being on this production and it’s just been truly humbling. Nomsa Philiso, General Entertainment CEO – MultiChoice

One of the challenges the team encountered was how to tell the story in their own way because many of the previous stories were told at the height of Shaka’s reign, Philiso says.

The team relied heavily on historians and the royal family to tell the story.

We wanted to tell it [the story] from the perspective of where the man came from and we are going to tell it in our own language, in the way that we believe can be as authentic as possible. Nomsa Philiso, General Entertainment CEO – MultiChoice

Catch 'Shaka iLembe' on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

