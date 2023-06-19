National campaign calls on government to close food gap with over 300 billboards





John Maytham speaks to David Harrison, CEO of DG Murray Trust, about a national advocacy campaign using over 300 billboards to challenge politicians, manufacturers and businesses to close the food gap by making 10 nutritious foods cheaper for lower to no income families.

How did this campaign come about?

With South Africa's current rise in inflation, staple foods are out of reach for most families.

It's reported that one in five South African households don't have enough food on the table while one in four children aged five and younger in South Africa are nutritionally stunted, according to the last national health survey in 2016.

Harrison, CEO of DG Murray Trust collaborated with Grow Great to try and initiate some action from government, food manufacturers and businesses through a national advocacy campaign using 300 billboards with powerful messages to close the food gap for little to no income households.

The campaign's messaging emphasises stats reporting that most kids are nutritionally stunted in South Africa.

Some of the billboards' imagery is similar to the main image of this article while others include a child reaching up at a ballot box with text saying, "I vote for food."

Another involves a child looking out over the City from her future office as the CEO saying, "good nutrition today is good for business tomorrow."

And another billboard shows a child teaching a class of adults, saying: "If I grow well, I learn well."

Harrison says the campaign also calls on government, manufacturers and businesses to make 10 nutritious foods cheaper for poorer families - the #10bestbuys which are eggs, dried beans and lentils, tinned fish, fortified maize meal, peanut butter, rice, amasi, soya mince, 4-in-1 soup mix, and powdered full cream milk.

Harrison suggests food producers, retailers and the government work together to cut the price of these 10 nutritious foods by at least 30%.

The CEO says the emphasis are on these protein-rich foods because when people don't have money, they opt for cheaper foods which are often empty calories, offering little to no nutrition which does not grow children's brains.

Harrison mentions that this suggestion is included in the draft accelerated poverty alleviation plan which is currently sitting with government before it goes through treasury.

Meetings are also being held with manufacturers and businesses to wave upcoming mark ups which he is hopeful about.

