Pest controllers aiming to restore dignity to rat-infested Alexandra
JOHANNESBURG - Previously unemployed pest controllers said they wanted to restore dignity to the rat-infested area of Alexandra.
At least 36 young people from Alexandra have been trained and hired by the City of Johannesburg to deal with the rat issue in the township.
The Integrated Rodent Control Project has taken over 5,000 rats out of the north Johannesburg township.
READ:
- Rat infestations blamed on lack of hygiene
- CoJ initiative helping to eradicate rat infestation in Alexandra
- 'They're not scared of people': Resident explains why Alex plagued by rats
Every day at around 6PM, 36 pest controllers set up rat traps around the hot spot areas of Alexandra.
One end of meter-long metal cages is filled with pap that’s doused in vanilla essence for bait.
On the other end is a 1cm round door that can only be accessed from the outside, meaning that once rats are in, they cannot get out.
Pest controller, Nancy Sebatjie, said there was an unfair stereotype of Alex as the dirtiest place in the country due to the rat infestation.
“We won’t get all of the rats out but we are trying to manage them so there aren’t rats everywhere.”
The City of Johannesburg said it was working on a parallel initiative to clean the rat-infested hotspots to prevent them from reappearing.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pest controllers aiming to restore dignity to rat-infested Alexandra
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.Read More
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories
Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.Read More
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.Read More
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.Read More
Eskom aiming to convert two power stations to use natural gas rather than diesel
Eskom has put out a request for a proposal to supply Mossel Bay's Gourikwa and Atlantis' Ankerlig power stations with natural gas instead of diesel.Read More
National campaign calls on government to close food gap with over 300 billboards
David Harrison, CEO of DG Murray Trust calls on retailers, manufacturers and government to cut costs of staple food items by at least 30%.Read More
Three years after assault, pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini still awaits justice
In December 2019, five SANParks rangers broke Dlamini's arm after an altercation.Read More
'We'd prefer not to strike but this has become a deep issue': NUMSA spokesperson
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is deadlocked with the Gautrain management over wage negotiations.Read More
[WATCH] Furious woman accuses her domestic helper of CRACKING plasma TV
"Getting home to a cracked screen! Helpers can be tiring at times."Read More