



John Maytham speaks with Craig Morkel, Chairperson of SAOGA Gas Economy Leadership Group at South African Oil and Gas Alliance (SAOGA).

Eskom is hoping to supply Gourikwa power plant in Mossel Bay and Ankerlig power station in Atlantis with natural gas, rather than diesel.

The hope is that this will be cheaper and better for the environment.

Morkel says that this could save Eskom 28% of the amount spent on diesel, and their carbon footprint would be reduced by 25% to 35%.

However, he says this will only be more affordable if the gas is purchased on a long-term contract basis, for example, five to ten years.

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

I think this is something we should support… because we need the energy security. Craig Morkel, Chairperson - SAOGA Gas Economy Leadership Group

We need the power as quickly as possible not only to deal with the present loadshedding but as Eskom decommissions the dirtier coal fired power plants, you need something cleaner to replace that and deal with the intermittency of solar and wind. Craig Morkel, Chairperson - SAOGA Gas Economy Leadership Group

Morkel says we could see the first use of gas at these stations around the end of 2024 or 2025.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom aiming to convert two power stations to use natural gas rather than diesel