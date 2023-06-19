[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?





Motheo Khoaripe speaks with Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science at the University of Witwatersrand.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a trade act that gives certain African countries duty free access to the United States market.

However, the United States is unhappy with how South Africa has handled the situation between Russia and Ukraine which is threatening our position in AGOA.

Mondi says that with the US being our second largest trading partner, access to this market is extremely important for us.

We need to really try [to make] every effort to ensure that we continue accessing that market. Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

The South African government is being dragged into an international diplomatic issue, using trade as a weapon. Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

The Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, went to the United States to discuss AGOA, which Mondi says shows how deeply divided South Africa is.

It indicates to us how... the leadership of South Africa is failing to really put the country first and work together. Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

It is very difficult for us to bridge our own problems when we are all pulling differently. Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Listen to the interview above for more.