[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything' President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war. 19 June 2023 4:28 PM
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding to... 19 June 2023 3:54 PM
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector? The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security. 19 June 2023 3:20 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa? South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia. 19 June 2023 1:15 PM
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25. 19 June 2023 10:10 AM
The benefits of renting during tough economic times High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home. 18 June 2023 10:57 AM
View all Business
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there' Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery. 19 June 2023 2:22 PM
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough. 19 June 2023 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years. 19 June 2023 11:18 AM
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023 John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup. 19 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker. 19 June 2023 9:09 AM
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar! Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know. 19 June 2023 9:02 AM
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free' Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating... 17 June 2023 2:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours... 17 June 2023 1:09 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?

19 June 2023 1:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
United States
AGOA
africa trade

South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.

Motheo Khoaripe speaks with Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science at the University of Witwatersrand.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a trade act that gives certain African countries duty free access to the United States market.

However, the United States is unhappy with how South Africa has handled the situation between Russia and Ukraine which is threatening our position in AGOA.

Mondi says that with the US being our second largest trading partner, access to this market is extremely important for us.

We need to really try [to make] every effort to ensure that we continue accessing that market.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

The South African government is being dragged into an international diplomatic issue, using trade as a weapon.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

The Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, went to the United States to discuss AGOA, which Mondi says shows how deeply divided South Africa is.

It indicates to us how... the leadership of South Africa is failing to really put the country first and work together.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

It is very difficult for us to bridge our own problems when we are all pulling differently.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Listen to the interview above for more.




19 June 2023 1:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
United States
AGOA
africa trade

More from Local

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Hichilema of Zambia addressed the media at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Friday 16 June 2023. Picture: GCIS.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'

19 June 2023 4:28 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A severe backlog has been created at the Germiston Pathology Lab following a strike by forensic workers over pay disputes. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories

19 June 2023 3:54 PM

Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?

19 June 2023 3:20 PM

The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Eskom aiming to convert two power stations to use natural gas rather than diesel

19 June 2023 12:47 PM

Eskom has put out a request for a proposal to supply Mossel Bay's Gourikwa and Atlantis' Ankerlig power stations with natural gas instead of diesel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @dgmurraytrust Instagram

National campaign calls on government to close food gap with over 300 billboards

19 June 2023 12:32 PM

David Harrison, CEO of DG Murray Trust calls on retailers, manufacturers and government to cut costs of staple food items by at least 30%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NTT Pro Cycling cyclist Nic Dlamini. Picture: @NTTProCycling/Twitter

Three years after assault, pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini still awaits justice

19 June 2023 12:08 PM

In December 2019, five SANParks rangers broke Dlamini's arm after an altercation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Gautrain coach parked at the Midrand Depot. Picture: EWN

'We'd prefer not to strike but this has become a deep issue': NUMSA spokesperson

19 June 2023 11:29 AM

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is deadlocked with the Gautrain management over wage negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Furious woman accuses her domestic helper of CRACKING plasma TV

19 June 2023 11:12 AM

"Getting home to a cracked screen! Helpers can be tiring at times."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @mideskglobal Instagram

[WATCH] Student's desk-bag design for school project changes lives

19 June 2023 10:27 AM

Farana Boodhram, CEO of MiDesk Global, talks about a unique, portable schoolbag, with a solar light that turns into a desk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City of Johannesburg has hired and trained 36 young people from Alexandra to catch and dispose of rats in the township. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'They're not scared of people': Resident explains why Alex plagued by rats

19 June 2023 9:51 AM

Residents complained about being overwhelmed by Alexandra's rat issue, leading to the City of Johannesburg beginning an initiative aimed at eradicating the infestation plaguing the north of Johannesburg township.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Picture: © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?

19 June 2023 3:20 PM

The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data

19 June 2023 10:10 AM

The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© feverpitched/123rf.com

The benefits of renting during tough economic times

18 June 2023 10:57 AM

High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook image of Ndabenhle Ntshangase, co-founder and CEO of AirStudent

Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business

15 June 2023 9:15 PM

With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dookdui/123rf.com

If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected

15 June 2023 8:12 PM

Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence

15 June 2023 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical'

15 June 2023 1:35 PM

The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gioiak2/123rf

Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser

15 June 2023 11:09 AM

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended

15 June 2023 10:00 AM

Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/J.ébey

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist

15 June 2023 9:42 AM

The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'They're not scared of people': Resident explains why Alex plagued by rats

Local

[WATCH] Furious woman accuses her domestic helper of CRACKING plasma TV

Local

[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?

Local Business

EWN Highlights

FSCA confirms investigation into Gwamanda's alleged ponzi scheme

19 June 2023 9:12 PM

Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties

19 June 2023 9:02 PM

More relief arrives for flood-stricken WC communities

19 June 2023 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA