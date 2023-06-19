[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games
Team South Africa is flying the flag high as the Special Olympics World Games kicks off in Germany.
Special Olympics South Africa national team is set to compete against 7 000 athletes from over 180 countries.
The team also had the honour of leading a Special Olympics Torch Run from their hotel to the City Town Hall.
What moves me…. The @SO_SouthAfrica athletes 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/KeBBlFuPbO' Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) June 15, 2023
The team is hoping to replicate its success at the 2019 games which saw them return from The United Arab Emirates with 35 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals.
RELATED: SA Special Olympics team bring home 59 medals
Today was magical. Thanks @SO_SouthAfrica @SpecialOlympics pic.twitter.com/Q3z2RYl2PJ' Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) June 17, 2023
RELATED: 'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa
This article first appeared on 947 : [PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games
Source : https://www.facebook.com/specialolympicsSOSA/posts/228104326748219:228104326748219
More from Sport
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports
It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years.Read More
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023
John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup.Read More
French Riviera Open: SA's Montjane and Japan's Kamiji clinch doubles win
Montjane and Kamiji took down the Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen with a thrilling 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 victory.Read More
SA's Montjane makes it to the French Riviera Open doubles finals
The fourth of the scheduled ITF Super Series events on the 2023 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the French Riviera Open, is one of the biggest wheelchair tournaments outside of the four Grand Slams: Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros and US Open.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement
Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team.Read More
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker
The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his passing over the weekend.Read More
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos
Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Broos wants his players to treat it like a high-pressure encounter.Read More
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS
Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned.Read More