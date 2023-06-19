[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games





Team South Africa is flying the flag high as the Special Olympics World Games kicks off in Germany.

Special Olympics South Africa national team is set to compete against 7 000 athletes from over 180 countries.

The team also had the honour of leading a Special Olympics Torch Run from their hotel to the City Town Hall.

The team is hoping to replicate its success at the 2019 games which saw them return from The United Arab Emirates with 35 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals.

