[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's online trends including a super limited microscopic "Louis Vuitton" dupe or "lil' Louis" as it's called because it's "smaller than a grain of sea salt" and comes with a microscope.

It's true, MSCHF made a microscopic fake 'Louis Vuitton' handbag that can only be seen with a microscope.

Why?

Friedman says, MSCHF which stands for "miscellaneous mischief" is a New York based art and media company, founded in 2018, known for creating viral and controversial products and projects that often spark public debate and generate a lot of media attention - hence the world's smallest bag.

Friedman says, their aim is "to do things that make you think... like installation art."

This time, they've created the tiniest "designer" green bag smaller than a grain of sea salt with the "Louis Vuitton" logo on it which will go on auction... for lots of money, probably.

So, what does it mean?

Friedman says, even though the bag is microscopic, some people will buy it just to say that they've bought it or had the money to buy it as a "status symbol" that designer bags are known to exude.

Friedman adds that this "art piece" highlights the fact that we'll talk about anything (microscopic handbags included) over "important" real-world issues.

Why is this what we are focusing on when the world has so many important things to worry about? Why do people put such emphasis on consumerist products with this status attached? Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire

Friedman and Ford both agree that they can't see the value in designer anything as status symbols, adding that, "it says so much about the wearer."

