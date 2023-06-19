Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories





JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s forensic laboratories are in utter disarray as major backlogs continue to pile up.

Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.

Toxicology tests are conducted in respect of suspected poisoning incidents, as well as to look for traces of drugs and alcohol in a person’s blood, urine, hair, sweat, or saliva.

Phaala has attributed the delays in processing toxicology reports to old laboratory equipment that constantly breaks down, insufficient goods and services, delays in procurement, and shortages of skilled staff.

In posing the question, Dr Petrus Groenewald of the Freedom Front Plus said the government has failed thousands of families who have been left in limbo without closure.

“The government of South Africa is failing the people but specifically the victims of those crimes where these tests are applicable. These families cannot get closure because there are outstanding court cases waiting for these tests.”

According to Phaahla, in the bulk of the reports, almost 12 000 have been outstanding for between one and five years, with almost 3000 tests outstanding for more than 10 years.

