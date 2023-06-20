Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
Clarence Ford interviews African Futurist, Dr Roze Phillips (skip to 5:10).
According to the United Nations, more than half of global population growth between now and 2050 is expected to occur in Africa.
It's predicted that by 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa will have 21.6% of the world’s population, making it the largest number in the world.
By 2030, Africa's working age-population (between 15 and 65) is expected to exceed 1 billion and reach 1.1 billion by 2035.
On top of this, Africa will have the youngest population of the world.
RELATED: Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
But with the unemployment rate currently sitting at 46.5% for the first quarter of the year, Phillips says that the boom in Africa’s young population could result in either a demographic dividend or a demographic time-bomb.
Phillips says that if we don't address and tackle unemployment in the country, it's just a disaster waiting to happen.
RELATED: 'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning
If you hear about education of our young people, you actually realise how deeply we have let our young people down...shame on us.Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist
It's dire...we're depriving them of their dignity.Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist
One day we will wake up and our country will be an old age home and a kindergarten.Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
Source : Pexels: Min An
More from Local
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.Read More
Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals
Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.Read More
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict against the Special Investigating Unit
Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Masters programme at Fort Hare University and changing the M-Admin qualification into a Doctorate.Read More
More from Lifestyle
World of work: How to deal with a 'quiet promotion' with no raise
When organisations are trying to save money, they may start giving employees ‘quiet promotions’ without the raise.Read More
Miss SA finalist accused of bullying withdraws from pageant
Levern José, from the Northern Cape, was called out on Twitter for allegedly being a bully in high school.Read More
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in Joburg this week
The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival is jam-packed with fun and inspiring activations and live music to commemorate Youth Month.Read More
[WATCH] WILD!! Son stabs father's car tires to avoid football practice
The father discovered that his son had uploaded the video to YouTube.Read More
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain'
Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist.Read More
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.Read More
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports
It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years.Read More