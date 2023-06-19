8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything' President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war. 19 June 2023 4:28 PM
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding to... 19 June 2023 3:54 PM
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector? The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security. 19 June 2023 3:20 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa? South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia. 19 June 2023 1:15 PM
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25. 19 June 2023 10:10 AM
The benefits of renting during tough economic times High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home. 18 June 2023 10:57 AM
View all Business
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there' Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery. 19 June 2023 2:22 PM
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough. 19 June 2023 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years. 19 June 2023 11:18 AM
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023 John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup. 19 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker. 19 June 2023 9:09 AM
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar! Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know. 19 June 2023 9:02 AM
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free' Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating... 17 June 2023 2:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours... 17 June 2023 1:09 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you

19 June 2023 2:54 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you

Remember, everything in moderation.

By now it is pretty easy to differentiate between which foods are good for us versus those that are bad.

The more processed, sugar and unnatural ingredients they contain, the unhealthier.

There are however some foods that you may be avoiding that can actually have great health benefits (consumed within moderation of course).

Speaking to Glamour, Fedhealth Principal Officer Jeremy Yatt shares eight foods that are actually good for your health.

Popcorn

While most might associate popcorn with movies and kids parties, it is actually a great source of vitamin B, manganese and magnesium.

As an added bonus, it also contains antioxidants, perfect for boosting your immune system.

Honey

Not all sweet things are bad for you, honey included.

While it does contain sugar, it also has vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc and antioxidants.

Combined these can make a great ant-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial agent.

Chocolate

Not all chocolates are created equally.

Dark chocolate contains less sugar and more cocoa which contain flavonoids that can lower blood pressure, improve circulation, and make you less susceptible to heart disease.

Eggs

Eggs are not only easy to whip up but they also contain protein, vitamins and minerals that are essential for a balanced diet.

Avocado

Now while avocados are a love-hate, it does contain ‘good’ fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that can help to lower levels of bad cholesterol.

They are also filled with many nutrients such as fibre, magnesium, potassium and vitamins.

Potatoes

There is a misconception that all carb-filled foods are bad for you but that’s not always the case.

Potatoes actually contain ‘good’ carbohydrates that don’t raise your blood glucose easily, unlike other carbs like white bread, biscuits and sugary drinks.

They are also high in vitamin C and potassium which helps keep our heart muscles and nervous system healthy.

Even the skin has great benefits, it contains fibre that is key to digestive health.

Whole milk

Plant-based, nut and oat milk alternatives are hugely popular but whole full fat milk has large amounts of vitamin A and D.

Bread

Like most of the food on this list, bread can actually be healthy depending on the ingredients and how it's made.

For example, wholegrain sourdough is packed with iron and fibre in comparison to a loaf of white bread which doesn’t have any nutritional value and can spike your blood sugar.


This article first appeared on 947 : 8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you




19 June 2023 2:54 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you

