Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'
Mike Wills speaks with Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs analyst.
Ramaphosa, along with a delegation of African leaders, travelled to Ukraine and Russia to try and negotiate peace.
South Africa has claimed a neutral stance on the war, although many countries have perceived them as siding with Russia.
I think it suits Ramaphosa in a way. It looks like he is trying to mediate conflict there. It takes off some of the pressure on him that is coming from the US.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs analyst
Whether this will achieve anything of course is hugely doubtful.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs analyst
Over the weekend the delegation met with both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin.
However, the attempts at a peace talk did not go according to plan and Ramaphosa was not particularly well received by either leader.
Fabricius says there was also no discussion between Ramaphosa and Putin around the Brics summit in August.
This is a very difficult moment in South African diplomacy.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs analyst
In addition to the actual peace talks not seeming to achieve their goal, there was also an issue with an airplane carrying journalists and security personnel to the talks.
The plane arrived in Poland, but passengers were not allowed to disembark or travel on to the peace talks, leaving the group stuck on the plane for more than 25 hours.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'
More from Local
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories
Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.Read More
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.Read More
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.Read More
Eskom aiming to convert two power stations to use natural gas rather than diesel
Eskom has put out a request for a proposal to supply Mossel Bay's Gourikwa and Atlantis' Ankerlig power stations with natural gas instead of diesel.Read More
National campaign calls on government to close food gap with over 300 billboards
David Harrison, CEO of DG Murray Trust calls on retailers, manufacturers and government to cut costs of staple food items by at least 30%.Read More
Three years after assault, pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini still awaits justice
In December 2019, five SANParks rangers broke Dlamini's arm after an altercation.Read More
'We'd prefer not to strike but this has become a deep issue': NUMSA spokesperson
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is deadlocked with the Gautrain management over wage negotiations.Read More
[WATCH] Furious woman accuses her domestic helper of CRACKING plasma TV
"Getting home to a cracked screen! Helpers can be tiring at times."Read More
[WATCH] Student's desk-bag design for school project changes lives
Farana Boodhram, CEO of MiDesk Global, talks about a unique, portable schoolbag, with a solar light that turns into a desk.Read More
'They're not scared of people': Resident explains why Alex plagued by rats
Residents complained about being overwhelmed by Alexandra's rat issue, leading to the City of Johannesburg beginning an initiative aimed at eradicating the infestation plaguing the north of Johannesburg township.Read More