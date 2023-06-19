Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties
CAPE TOWN - Political parties have dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa's peace mission to Russia and Ukraine as nothing but a waste of time and resources.
They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) also said it will be submitting questions in parliament to determine the full cost of the trip that was hampered by logistical delays.
READ MORE:
-
EFF wants SA ambassador to Poland recalled & Polish Embassy downgraded
-
Ramaphosa dubs Ukraine-Russia trip a success despite no deal to end war
-
-
Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain
-
Weapons permits for Ramaphosa's security detail were secured in time - Magwenya
-
A day after landing in Warsaw, Ramaphosa's security detail allowed to disembark
-
African peace mission: SA officials in diplomatic standoff in Warsaw
DA leader John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa "disgraced" the country on the global stage during the peace mission.
Steenhuisen has accused the Presidency of lying about being unaware of missile strikes on Kyiv while Ramaphosa was in town, also saying Ramaphosa’s administration’s "sheer incompetence" caused a planeload full of his bodyguards, journalists and unauthorised weapons to be denied entry to both Poland and Ukraine.
The DA said the President must be held accountable for the millions of rands in taxpayer funds he said were wasted on a "failed PR stunt".
Meanwhile, Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said Ramaphosa’s “peace mission” was an "unmitigated disaster".
He said it was a "pricey, disorganised and ill-informed" public relations exercise that will yield nothing for South Africa and its 60 million people.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'
It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.Read More
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.Read More
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric
Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.Read More
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court for failing to deliver judgment on the matter that was heard on an urgent basis in November 2022.Read More
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.Read More