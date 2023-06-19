Streaming issues? Report here
Politics

Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties

19 June 2023 5:02 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
russia and ukraine

They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa's peace mission to Russia and Ukraine as nothing but a waste of time and resources.

They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also said it will be submitting questions in parliament to determine the full cost of the trip that was hampered by logistical delays.

READ MORE:

DA leader John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa "disgraced" the country on the global stage during the peace mission.

Steenhuisen has accused the Presidency of lying about being unaware of missile strikes on Kyiv while Ramaphosa was in town, also saying Ramaphosa’s administration’s "sheer incompetence" caused a planeload full of his bodyguards, journalists and unauthorised weapons to be denied entry to both Poland and Ukraine.

The DA said the President must be held accountable for the millions of rands in taxpayer funds he said were wasted on a "failed PR stunt".

Meanwhile, Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said Ramaphosa’s “peace mission” was an "unmitigated disaster".

He said it was a "pricey, disorganised and ill-informed" public relations exercise that will yield nothing for South Africa and its 60 million people.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties




