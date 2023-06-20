Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM
by Keely Goodall
Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

John Perlman speaks with two frustrated 702 listeners who have been struggling to get their UIF.

One caller, Fortune from Germiston, says he submitted a UIF claim on 20 March and he has still received nothing.

He followed up to confirm that all his documents were in order, which they were, but there has still been nothing for months.

Every time he tried to chase the issue people told him they would escalate his complaint, but nothing ever happened.

Nobody seems to care… nobody comes back with an answer.

Fortune from Germiston

He says has used all his savings and is struggling to get by.

Another caller, Grace from Roodepoort, says she had a similar issue late last year.

She applied in September and over the next nine months, nothing happened. When she phoned her calls were frequently dropped and there was no resolution.

© sifotography/123rf.com
© sifotography/123rf.com

It is incredibly disheartening. It is incredibly challenging as well to go through something like that and feel you have no recourse.

Grace from Roodepoort

Commissioner response:

The UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping responded to these claims in an interview with John Perlman saying that the majority of cases that meet the requirements are resolved within 15 days.

He adds that there are sometimes issues with claims because the company is not compliant in some way, or because people have continued applying for UIF when they are not eligible.

We need the nature of the problem in proper context.

Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner  

However, he notes that there are some issues with some of their centres which need to be investigated.

I want South Africans to be able to raise these issues with us.

Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner  

Listen to the interviews for more.




