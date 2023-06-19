Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
We've been warned that loadshedding is likely to intensify during the winter months, with talk of Eskom implementing Stage 8 blackouts.
That could mean up to 12-hours-a-day without electricity, made up of 6-hour bouts without power.
South Africans have become accustomed to loadshedding, and with that comes having to remember when to recharge mobile devices in order to have them operating optimally during power cuts.
But as the threat of more intense loadshedding looms, now is the opportune time to know if you're using the correct charger for your device.
Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios says when buying a new charger, the one thing to remember is the 'higher the wattage, the faster it will charge a gadgets batteries'.
There is a risk that if you don't charge your devices quickly enough between 'load-shredding', you won't get your power bank or your phone charged.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
USB-C has many advantages and they're significant and worth noting...it charges much faster than the 'old-shape', USB-A, at least 3-times faster.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
The other factor that you need to look at is the wattage that your charger puts out.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Here are a few chargers you may want to check out:
Anker PowerPort III Nano 20W USB-C wall charger
With the Anker PowerPort III Nano 20W charger, you can charge your Phone up to 3-times faster (claimed).
Designed for iPhone, the output provides the maximum charge to iPhone 12, and is 50% smaller than a standard 18W iPhone charger.
Priced at R319, this charger has received great reviews, so is a good one at the price,
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)
The Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) has the power you need to fast charge your devices.
With its high-speed charging capability, you can charge a 2020 MacBook Air in less than 2 hours and an iPhone 13 up to 3× faster than with an original 5W charger. You can also charge the latest Samsung phones at full speed with Samsung Super Fast Charging.
Priced at R899, you may just want to invest in this before Stage 8 hits.
Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 4-Port Wall Charger 65W
This charger has 1 x USB-c and 3 x USB-A PD ports, allowing you to charge four devices simultaneously.
Charge USB-C notebooks including MacBook Air 2020 or Dell XPS 13" at full speed via a 45W USB-C port.
This port will also charge an iPad Pro 12.9" in just 2 hours.
Priced at R999, you will piece of mind knowing loadshedding will never get the better of you.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?
