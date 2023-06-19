How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything' President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war. 19 June 2023 4:28 PM
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding to... 19 June 2023 3:54 PM
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector? The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security. 19 June 2023 3:20 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing leg... 19 June 2023 7:20 PM
View all Business
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough. 19 June 2023 11:38 AM
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years. 19 June 2023 11:18 AM
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims. 19 June 2023 10:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years. 19 June 2023 11:18 AM
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023 John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup. 19 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Sport
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough. 19 June 2023 11:38 AM
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker. 19 June 2023 9:09 AM
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar! Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know. 19 June 2023 9:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career

19 June 2023 8:21 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Comrades Marathon
Bruce Fordyce
parkrun

Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bruce Fordyce, CEO of Park Run SA

Without a doubt, Bruce Fordyce is the most famous ultra-marathon runner in South African history.

His name is synonymous with the Comrades Marathon, having won the race a record nine times, eight of them consecutively.

He is also a former world record holder over both the 50-mile and 100-km distance.

The majority of his success in the sport came during the 1980's, during the height of apartheid when athletics was still very much an amateur sport.

Picture credit: https://www.brucefordyce.com/
Picture credit: https://www.brucefordyce.com/

So how did he turn his success and love for the sport into a financial success?

Fordyce is now 67 years old, but he's still actively involved in the local running community.

Through his passion for road running, he’s encouraged thousands of other South Africans to get moving by bringing Park Run to this country. He's also an accomplished author, having written two books; namely Comrades which was published in 1985 and Winged Messenger: Running Your First Comrades Marathon published in 2020.

He also operates Fordyce Fusion, a coaching group where he provides runners, particularly those that want to run the Comrades with training in order to tackle the 90km race.

I started doing well at running, and even though it was amateur, and there was no prize money, there are other benefits. You start getting asked to be a speaker at functions, I appeared in a couple of television adverts.

Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

I still get asked to give talks...and I write. I've got a column with a newspaper. I get asked to hand out the prizes at races, and there's a small fee. And I've got a coaching group called Fordyce Fusion.

Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

I do the TV broadcast. I got a nice contract doing the Two Oceans, the Comrades and the Cape Town marathon, and that is fun.

Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career




19 June 2023 8:21 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Comrades Marathon
Bruce Fordyce
parkrun

More from Business

Wall charger: Image: 123rf

Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?

19 June 2023 7:27 PM

With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The matter was first taken up by the commission in 2015 insisting that the companies colluded to fix the deposit price of the LPG cylinders to first time buyers. Picture : Pixabay

WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract

19 June 2023 7:20 PM

Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing legal dispute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rolffimages/123rf.com

US and China pledge to stabilise sour relationship following high-level talks

19 June 2023 7:02 PM

U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken visited Beijing where he met Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?

19 June 2023 3:20 PM

The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?

19 June 2023 1:15 PM

South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data

19 June 2023 10:10 AM

The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© feverpitched/123rf.com

The benefits of renting during tough economic times

18 June 2023 10:57 AM

High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook image of Ndabenhle Ntshangase, co-founder and CEO of AirStudent

Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business

15 June 2023 9:15 PM

With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dookdui/123rf.com

If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected

15 June 2023 8:12 PM

Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence

15 June 2023 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'

Local

Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'

Lifestyle

[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

FF Plus demands answers on firearms and ammunition on board peace mission flight

20 June 2023 12:22 AM

GDE says over a quarter million grades 1 and 8 applications processed so far

19 June 2023 11:49 PM

WC flood affected communities slowly picking up the pieces - MEC Bredell

19 June 2023 11:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA