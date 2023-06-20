Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court
BLOEMFONTEIN - The escape case involving murder and rape convict Thabo Bester will resume in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
Bester and his alleged main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are expected to appear virtually.
Their seven co-accused - including Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, five former G4S officials, and Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo - are expected to appear in person.
The nine accused are expected to make a brief appearance.
READ MORE:
-
Convicted rapist Thabo Bester’s attorney charged with attempted rape and assault
-
Masemola confirms senior investigator in Bester case died by suicide
-
-
Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful
It is understood the state will request a postponement for further investigations.
However, should this be the case, the state can expect push-back from the lawyer’s representing the accused.
Currently, only two of the nine accused were granted bail.
Sekeleni and former G4S centre control room operator Nastassja Jansen are out on bail.
Magudumana reserved her right to make a bid for bail.
She’s currently in the process of appealing the high court decision to declare her arrest and extradition unlawful.
Last week, the ninth suspect to be arrested in the matter, Moyo, briefly appeared before court.
Moyo is believed to have illegally claimed the body of 31-year-old Katlego Bereng from a mortuary.
Bereng’s body was then smuggled into Bester’s cell and set alight - setting in motion the perfect distraction to allow the Facebook Rapist to escape.
This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'
The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming.Read More
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund.Read More
Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard
If the copper has been smuggled out in another way, then a ban on the export of copper is of no consequence, says Donald MacKay.Read More
Mabuyane judgment to halt SIU probe over UFH qualifications saga to be delivered
The urgent application filed by the Eastern Cape Premier seeks to stop the SIU's investigation into his admittance into the University of Fort Hare master’s programme and qualifications and be declared unlawful.Read More
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening'
Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.Read More
First witness to take stand in Bongani Bongo & accused alleged land graft case
The case, implicating Bongo and 16 others, centres around dodgy deals to purchase land for housing in two Mpumalanga municipalities.Read More
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.Read More
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories
Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.Read More