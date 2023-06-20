Mabuyane judgment to halt SIU probe over UFH qualifications saga to be delivered
EAST LONDON - Judgement in the urgent application filed by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to stop a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into his qualifications is expected to be delivered by the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday morning.
Mabuyane is seeking to have the investigation into his admittance into the University of Fort Hare's (UFH) master’s degree programme and qualifications declared unlawful and stopped.
The SIU is investigating the ongoing corruption allegations at the university, as per the proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Abusive, irrational, and unlawful were some of the words used by Mabuyane’s counsel, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, when describing the investigation.
Mabuyane is one of the people under investigation by the SIU for allegedly forcing UFH into admitting him into the master’s programme.
It’s alleged that this was without a postgraduate degree or required prior learning, among other allegations.
Ngcukaitobi said the SIU deviated from the proclamation signed by Ramaphosa.
However, UFH’s vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, disagreed with Mabuyane's affidavit of the investigation being a witch-hunt.
Buhlungu said this was an investigation to show whether the premier was complicit in the corruption at the university.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mabuyane judgment to halt SIU probe over UFH qualifications saga to be delivered
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
