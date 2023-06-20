



Nicole Mary Kidman is an Australian American actress and producer.

Known for her work across various film and television productions from several genres, she has consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses.

She shares two kids, Bella and Connor Cruise, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, and is worth a whopping $250 million, stemming from her stellar Hollywood career and endorsement deals for brands from Omega to Chanel.

Today, the Hollywood A-lister turns 56 years old.

Here are the movies that made her iconic.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Far and Away (1992)

To Die For (1995)

Paddington (2014)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Dead Calm (1989)

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

The Others (2001)

Other than creating fantastic entertainment, Kidman's enjoying the simple things in life - here's what 56 looks like!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic