Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic
Nicole Mary Kidman is an Australian American actress and producer.
Known for her work across various film and television productions from several genres, she has consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses.
She shares two kids, Bella and Connor Cruise, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, and is worth a whopping $250 million, stemming from her stellar Hollywood career and endorsement deals for brands from Omega to Chanel.
Today, the Hollywood A-lister turns 56 years old.
Here are the movies that made her iconic.
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Far and Away (1992)
To Die For (1995)
Paddington (2014)
Rabbit Hole (2010)
Dead Calm (1989)
Moulin Rouge! (2001)
The Others (2001)
Other than creating fantastic entertainment, Kidman's enjoying the simple things in life - here's what 56 looks like!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Nicole_Kidman_Cannes_2017_3.jpg
More from Entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast
Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes.Read More
[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face
Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Lionel Richie!
Celebrate Lionel Richie's top 10 hits; they'll have you dancing ‘all night long’.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.Read More
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar!
Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know.Read More
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More