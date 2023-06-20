Happy 74th birthday, Lionel Richie!
Lionel Richie celebrates his 74th birthday today (20 June)!
The legendary singer, songwriter and record producer has an illustrious career spanning 55 years.
He is known for his rich vocals and equally smooth dance moves.
Let’s look back at Lionel Richie’s top 10 hit songs that had us dancing all through the decades:
10) Penny Lover (1983)
9) Just for You (2004)
8) Truly (1982)
7) Running with the Night (1983)
6) Endless love [featuring Diana Ross] (1981)
5) Stuck on You (1983)
4) Say You, Say Me (1986)
3) Dancing On the Ceiling (2009)
2) Hello (1983)
1) All Night Long (1983)
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 74th birthday, Lionel Richie!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lionel_Richie_2019.jpg
