[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader
Adam Gilchrist reports on the day's trending world news, including this story of a man dressed up as Star Wars villain Darth Vader at Sunday's Ashes test match in Edgbaston being escorted off the pitch.
(Skip to 4:35.)
On Sunday (18 June) England took on Australia in an Ashes test match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.
But, the force was strong when a man dressed up as Darth Vader, wearing a black cloak and holding a lightsaber, found himself on the pitch as he "crossed boundary lines by accident".
The faux Darth Vader was hauled off the field by police who took him back to his seat, leaving the BBC Sport commentators asking, "Has Darth Vader been arrested? That'll cause trouble."
Watch the moment shared by @BBCSport on Twitter below.
Darth Vader getting escorted out by stewards.' BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 18, 2023
This could only happen at the cricket 😭#BBCCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/l7VZfoP9xn
Cricket fans on Twitter shared their bewilderment at this while Gilchrist points out a particularly entertaining moment...
It was also Father's Day here and yes, he said... 'I am your father' as he was led away by the stewards.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader
Source : Pixabay.com.
