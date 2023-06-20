Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard
John Perlman interviews Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Recently, two men aged 20 and 28 have been arrested for the alleged theft of copper cables worth over R8 million.
The seized cables belonging to the eThekwini municipality, Transnet, Telkom and Prasa were found buried in the scrap dealer's yard in Durban.
RELATED: (WATCH) Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home
In November, the Department of Trade and Industry imposed a six-month ban on the export of copper as part of a three-phase intervention to combat the theft of metals used in public infrastructure.
MacKay says that the ban is of no consequence if it hasn't been declared to SARS, therefore, the ban wouldn't be effective if the copper is smuggled.
He argues that the ban doesn't address the problem and that there hasn't been any evidence or data to prove its effectiveness.
RELATED: 'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'
If it has been smuggled out in another way, then the ban is of no consequence.Donald MacKay, CEO – XA Global Trade Advisors
It frustrates me because we all recognise this problem is serious.Donald MacKay, CEO – XA Global Trade Advisors
If we keep doing the things that look like they might work but don't actually deliver anything, then we still have infrastructure stolen.Donald MacKay, CEO – XA Global Trade Advisors
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=220827116947985&set=pcb.220827196947977
