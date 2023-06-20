Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?
Where will the money to fix the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant come from? 702's John Perlman interviews the Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee.
Last month, the City of Tshwane approved a R450 million budget for the upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.
The faulty plant was at the centre of the water contamination crisis in Hammanskraal several weeks ago.
In 2019, the Tshwane municipality awarded a R250 million tender to three companies for phase one of upgrades to Rooiwal.
Four years later, phase one is incomplete while the municipality has taken those companies to court in a bid to recoup the money.
At a media briefing recently, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality, along with the national government, is working on a financing plan with the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) for the funding of the plant upgrades.
Well, the Africa Peace Mission [to Russia and Ukraine], that set us back R14 million to R16 million right there, with the plane that didn't go anywhere.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
There's an amount of R1 billion every year, that Leon Schrieber the DA MP has found. These are in things like additional VIP protection, salaries for support staff, cars, international travel... these are cabinet perks.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
I'm reading the Auditor General's local government report and certainly, there I think we could find that money quite easily. The total local government budget is R540 billion a year.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
RELATED:Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions
More from Local
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'
The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming.Read More
Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard
If the copper has been smuggled out in another way, then a ban on the export of copper is of no consequence, says Donald MacKay.Read More
Mabuyane judgment to halt SIU probe over UFH qualifications saga to be delivered
The urgent application filed by the Eastern Cape Premier seeks to stop the SIU's investigation into his admittance into the University of Fort Hare master’s programme and qualifications and be declared unlawful.Read More
Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court
Bester and Dr Nandipha Maguduma are expected to appear in the magistrates court virtually, while their seven co-accused will appear in person.Read More
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening'
Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.Read More
First witness to take stand in Bongani Bongo & accused alleged land graft case
The case, implicating Bongo and 16 others, centres around dodgy deals to purchase land for housing in two Mpumalanga municipalities.Read More
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.Read More
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories
Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.Read More